Know how to watch Velocity vs Trailblazers today's match of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 online. TRA will try to open its campaign on a winning note.

Women's T20 Challenge 2020: How to watch Velocity vs Trailblazers Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Mithali Raj-led Velocity will take on the Trailblazers in their second match of the second day of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020. They won their first match against the Supernovas by five wickets in a close match. If they win again, they will make it to the Final. TRA, led by Smriti Mandhana, will try to open its campaign on a winning note. Both sides have some big names who can play key roles in deciding the course of the match. The match will be played in Sharjah where the pitch is likely to favour the batting side. The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST.

How to livestream Velocity vs Trailblazers match on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Users can subscribe to one of the two plans on offer namely Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Premium subscription comes at a price of 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, while the VIP subscription costs Rs 399 per year.

You can also avail complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select prepaid plans of Reliance Jio. The plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598 and Jio Rs 777.

Steps to watch Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar through Reliance Jio prepaid plans:

Step 1: Download Jio TV app from Google Play Store or App Store

Step 2: Go to the Sports section and select the Women’s T20 Challenge VEL vs TRA match from the list of programmes

Step 3: You will be redirected to the Disney+ Hotstar page in the Play Store or App Store page. Download the app

Step 4: Recharge your Jio prepaid account with one of the plans mentioned above to get a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Step 5: Sign in to Disney+ Hotstar app or website using your Jio number and OTP

Step 6: Enjoy the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 VEL vs TRA match