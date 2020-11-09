Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Radha Yadav Becomes First To Take Five-Wicket Haul In Tournament History

The left-arm spinner picked up three of these five wickets in the last over of the first inning as she dismissed Sophie Ecclestone, Harleen Deol and Jhulan Goswami in the last over. Earlier she had picked up Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh's wickets.

Team India and Supernovas bowler Radha Yadav became the first cricketer in the history of Women's T20 Challenge to claim a five-wicket-haul when she finished with figures of 5 for 16 in four overs for against Trailblazers in the final of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

The left-arm spinner picked up three of these five wickets in the last over of the first inning as she dismissed Sophie Ecclestone (1), Harleen Deol (4), and Jhulan Goswami (1), before Nattakan Chantam (0) was run out on the last ball of the 20th over that yielded just one run for the Trailblazers. As a result, Trailblazers were restricted to 118 for 8 after Supernovas won the toss and elected to field.

Radha had earlier dismissed Richa Ghosh for 10 and Deepti Sharma for 9 as Trailblazers slowed down Trailblazers' innings after Smriti Mandhana and Deandra Dottin were off to a flyer. The run flow stopped after the dismissal of Smriti (68 off 49) in the 15th over.

Trailblazers were 101 for 2 after 15 overs with all-rounder Deepti Sharma and Richa at the crease. However, a collapse saw them add only 17 runs as they ended with an under-par score 118

Radha began the 20th over by dismissing Ecclestone, who was caught by Shakera Selman at cover. Harleen was the next batter to depart, who was soon followed by the experienced Jhulan Goswami.

She was on a hat-trick on the last ball, but Thai international Chantham kept it out, though not without getting herself run out in an attempt to get an extra run.

Chasing, Supernovas were restricted to 102 for seven wickets in 20 overs, largely due to off-spinners Salma Khatun of Bangladesh(3/18) and Deepti Sharma (2/9).