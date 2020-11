Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Sune Luus Stars as Velocity Edge Supernovas in Thriller

Velocity toppled defending champions Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Velocity toppled defending champions Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah on Wednesday. Opener Chamari Atapattu top-scored for Supernovas with a 44-run knock. Ekta Bisht (3/22) scalped three batswomen, while Leigh Kasperek (2/23) and Jahanara Alam (2/27) took two wickets apiece for Velocity.

Sushma Verma (34) and Sune Luus (37 not out) were main contributors in Velocity's successful chase.

Brief Scores: Supernovas 126 for 8 in 20 overs. (C Atapattu 44, Harmanpreet Kaur 31; E Bisht 3/22, L Kasperek 2/23), Velocity 129 for 5 in 19.5 overs. (S Luus 37 not out, S Verma 34; A Khaka 2/27).