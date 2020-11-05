Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Didn't Bowl According to Plan in Last Few Overs, Says Harmanpreet

Velocity toppled defending champions Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Supernovas did not bowl according to plan in the dying overs of the opening Women's T20 Challenge match against Velocity and lost by five wickets, said captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday.

"To win games you need to keep bowling well. Whatever we thought, in the last couple of overs, we didn't bowl according to plan," said Harmanpreet after the match.

After being asked to bat first, Supernovas could only manage to get 126 runs on the board as Ekta Bisht (3/22), New Zealand off-spinner Leigh Kasperek (2/23) and Bangladesh medium-pacer Jahanara Alam (2/27) joined forces to stiffle the Supernovas innings.

The 47-run stand between Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka's Chamara Atapattu was the only notable partnership of the Supernovas' innings.

Harmanpreet also said that her team failed to capitalise during their innings in the last five overs, thus putting up a below-par target.

"In the end in our last four batting overs, we didn't utilise well. Even a single per ball would've been good enough but we didn't get that," she said.

Chasing the target, Velocity lost both their openers inside four overs as Ayabonga Khaka gave Supernovas the upper hand. Skipper Mithali Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy then tried to repair the damage with a brief 21-run stand. However, it was Sushma Verma and Sune Luus who got them near the victory before the former fell prey to Poonam Yadav. But, Luus continued and ensured Velocity crossed the line with a ball and five wickets to spare.

"Playing after a long time, it's not easy, but if you keep winning only then can you survive in this tournament. We need to come back with a positive approach. Bit of dew in the end but it's part of the conditions. Felt we simply did not bowl well in the last couple of overs."