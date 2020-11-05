Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: Velocity vs Trailblazers, Match 2 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Velocity vs Trailblazers Live Streaming Online

Check VEL vs TRA match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Supernovas will take on Trailblazers on Wednesday in the second match of Women’s T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Velocity vs Trailblazers game will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Mithali Raj led Velocity started their Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 on a winning note as they defeated Harmanpreet Kaur led Supernovas by five wickets in the opening fixture on Wednesday. Velocity will take on Smriti Mandhana led Trailblazers in match no. 2 on Thursday. A win here will take Velocity to the finals while a loss could end their campaign as it will propel Supernovas and Trailblazers to the final decider.

Velocity are riding high after beating defending champions Supernovas last night at Sharjah. Mithali Raj’s team were impressive in their batting and bowling attacks. Sushma Verma’s 34 in 33 balls and Suue Luus’ unbeaten 37 off 21 deliveries helped them chase down the target of 127 runs in a close match that was won in the final over.

Velocity will face a formidable opposition of Trailblazers which is led by dynamic Smriti Mandhana. Trailblazers batting line-up include Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Jhulan Goswami and Sophie Ecclestone. With such an impressive line-up, they’ll be no pushovers and will pose a good challenge.

When will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 match between Supernovas and Velocity be played?

The match will be played on November 5.

Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge 20202 match between Supernovas and Velocity be played?

The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge match 2020 between Supernovas and Velocity begin?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 match between Supernovas and Velocity?

All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge can be watched on Star Sports India channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Velocity vs Trailblazers match?

All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Velocity Probable Playing XI: Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam

Trailblazers Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Nattakan Chantam, Dayalan Hemalatha/Richa Ghosh, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone