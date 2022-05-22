Women's T20 Challenge 2022: All You Need to Know - History, Full Squads, Team Captains, Fixtures And Venue

The Women’s T20 Challenge is back with three teams locking horns in what will be a four-match affair spread across four days starting May 23. The T20 Challenge first began in 2018 when just one exhibition match was held between Supernovas and Trailblazers ahead of the first IPL qualifier of that season – it was promoted as an event to popularise the women’s competition and in a way, possibly, served as a dry run for a full-fledged Women’s IPL on the lines of the highly successful men’s event.

The History

The inaugural match was held at the Wankhede Stadium when two teams led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur locked horns. It included a overseas stars including Ellyse Perry, Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Beth Mooney among others. Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by three wickets to win the contest.

What Happened Next?

The BCCI expanded the event to three teams adding Velocity to the mixture and making it a four-match competition in 2019. The third team was led by the legendary Mithali Raj. The matches were held alongside IPL 2019 playoffs with team facing each other in a round-robin format followed by a final. Supernovas went on to win the title.

Covid-forced Delay

With the world facing a health crisis in 2020, IPL was postponed indefinitely and so was the women’s competition which was originally scheduled to take place alongside the IPL 2020 qualifiers. The entire IPL was shipped to UAE that year as was women’s T20 Challenge. All four matches wee held in Sharjah with Trailblazers becoming the champions for the first time beating Supernovas in the final.

The Cancellation

IPL 2021 was held in two legs thanks to covid outbreak in the teams’ bio-bubbles midway through the season – first half in India while the second in the UAE. However, women’s event wasn’t held presumable due to the rising cases of coronavirus.

The Return

With the normality steadily returning and IPL 2022 being held entirely in India, although limited to three venues in Mumbai, the women’s event made its return as well. In all likeliness, this will be the final iteration of this event with BCCI expected to start women’s IPL from next year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Women’s T20 Challenge 2022

The Teams

Supernovas – led by Harmanpreet Kaur

Velocity – led by Deepti Sharma

Trailblazers – led by Smriti Mandhana

The Squads

Each team has a squad of 16 players with four of them overseas.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia (vice-captain), Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Suné Luus, Mansi Joshi

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Poonam Yadav (vice-captain), Arundhati Reddy, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S Meghana Saiqa Ishaque, Salma Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sophia Dunkley, Sujata Mallik, Shradda Pokharkar

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, Kiran Navgire, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

The Fixtures

May 23 – Trailblazers vs Supernovas (7:30 PM IST)

May 24 – Supernovas vs Velocity (3:30 PM IST)

May 26 – Velocity vs Trailblazers (7:30 PM IST)

May 28 – Final (7: 30 PM IST)

The Venue

All four matches will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune

