Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Supernovas Opt to Bat First Against Trailblazers

Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat in their Women’s T20 Challenge match against Trailblazers at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Monday.

“First game, so we want to play freely. We have a decent bowling line up later on, so I think they will do the job for us,” Harmanpreet said at the toss.

Harmanpreet seemed pretty confident about the strength of her bowling attack and thinks the pitch will be full of runs.

She added, “The preparations was great, we spent quality time. It’s now time to deliver. We have a very good bowling side and I am positive about that. Looks like a good batting track. We are looking for a good total and if we bat to our potential we can get it.”

On the other hand, Mandhana said she was looking to field first anyway.

“…not really upset about losing the toss. Although you want to give enough opportunities to the players, we just have two league matches and then the final. So we will try and select the best XI possible,” Mandhana said.

Supernovas will return to action tomorrow afternoon when they take the field against Velocity at the same venue. The third match will be played between Velocity and Trailblazers on Thursday after a gape of one-day.

The final will be played on Saturday. All four matches will be played in Pune.

Playing XIs

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, V Chandu, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sharmin Akhter.

