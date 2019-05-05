Four Continents, One Passion - Players Excited About Women's T20 Challenge

(Image: Twitter/@JemiRodrigues)

Very exited to be going over to India to play in the Women’s IPL, should be a great week! #WIPL #Supernovas

— Natalie Sciver (@natsciver) April 26, 2019



First training session done and dusted with the Trailblazers crew in our new bright kit. Always love being back in India and seeing the passion they have for the game. Now just waiting for @stafanie07 to join us #WIPL pic.twitter.com/Zf7wUnF95h

— Suzie Bates (@SuzieWBates) May 4, 2019

I can't describe how privileged I am to be guided by the Legend himself ✊🏼 This was indeed a confidence booster for me before our Women's T20 Challenge! Thank you for your support and guidance Sir @sachin_rt #cricket#legend#respect#positivity#WT20 pic.twitter.com/gaAZzNgqfP — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) May 3, 2019



First training done and dusted with the #supernovas crew. @sophdevine77 and I will keep practicing our Hindi @JemiRodrigues and we’ll try and take a serious selfie one day too #wipl #bffgoals pic.twitter.com/7YAlFn2Gng

— Lea Tahuhu (@LTahuhu) May 4, 2019

First Published: May 5, 2019, 3:07 PM IST