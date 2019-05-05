Four Continents, One Passion - Players Excited About Women's T20 Challenge

Loading...
Many players have posted pictures warming up ahead of tournament on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.
Very exited to be going over to India to play in the Women’s IPL, should be a great week! #WIPL #Supernovas
— Natalie Sciver (@natsciver) April 26, 2019
Stunning 😍 #WIPL #Jaipur pic.twitter.com/vRyELMJnjC — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) May 2, 2019
First training session done and dusted with the Trailblazers crew in our new bright kit. Always love being back in India and seeing the passion they have for the game. Now just waiting for @stafanie07 to join us #WIPL pic.twitter.com/Zf7wUnF95h
— Suzie Bates (@SuzieWBates) May 4, 2019
I can't describe how privileged I am to be guided by the Legend himself ✊🏼 This was indeed a confidence booster for me before our Women's T20 Challenge! Thank you for your support and guidance Sir @sachin_rt #cricket#legend#respect#positivity#WT20 pic.twitter.com/gaAZzNgqfP — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) May 3, 2019
First training done and dusted with the #supernovas crew. @sophdevine77 and I will keep practicing our Hindi @JemiRodrigues and we’ll try and take a serious selfie one day too #wipl #bffgoals pic.twitter.com/7YAlFn2Gng
— Lea Tahuhu (@LTahuhu) May 4, 2019
A great practice today with all these superstars. #Trailblazers @BCCIWomen @IPL pic.twitter.com/2ZWkQkRa7y — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) May 4, 2019
#WomensT20Challenge about to begin! pic.twitter.com/1ryuxI1ZvY
— Poonam Yadav (@poonam_yadav24) May 3, 2019
Four Continents. One Passion!@mandhana_smriti@Danni_Wyatt @ameliakerr @IPL @BCCI @BCCIWomen#cricket #wt20 #ipl #WomensT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/4GZsXGyJ0S — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) May 3, 2019
The last year’s version witnessed an exhibition game between the Supernovas and the Trailblazers. However this time around, there are going to be four games in the form of a Tri series. The new entrant Velocity will be the third side.
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will be captaining the three teams. There are twelve overseas players too who will be participating from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
The Women’s T20 Challenge is expected to be a great step forward as women’s cricket keeps taking giant strides in India. It's worth noting that with the T20 World Cup next year, it will be a fantastic opportunity for the young cricketers to gel with the seniors in the dressing room.
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will be hosting all the four T20 games including the final on 11th May.
First Published: May 5, 2019, 3:07 PM IST