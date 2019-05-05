Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

Four Continents, One Passion - Players Excited About Women's T20 Challenge

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 5, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/@JemiRodrigues)

The Women’s T20 Challenge is all set to begin from Monday (May 6). The excitement over the newly-expanded tournament is already setting in amongst fans and players alike.

Many players have posted pictures warming up ahead of tournament on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below.

























The last year’s version witnessed an exhibition game between the Supernovas and the Trailblazers. However this time around, there are going to be four games in the form of a Tri series. The new entrant Velocity will be the third side.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will be captaining the three teams. There are twelve overseas players too who will be participating from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The Women’s T20 Challenge is expected to be a great step forward as women’s cricket keeps taking giant strides in India. It's worth noting that with the T20 World Cup next year, it will be a fantastic opportunity for the young cricketers to gel with the seniors in the dressing room.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will be hosting all the four T20 games including the final on 11th May.
First Published: May 5, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
