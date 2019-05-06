Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Women's T20 Challenge| Ecclestone’s Penultimate Over Changed the Game: Harmanpreet

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 6, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
(IPLT20)

Two runs and a wicket – that’s all birthday girl Sophie Ecclestone conceded in the penultimate over to stop Supernovas from clinching a thrilling win in Jaipur. The unbeaten Harmanpreet Kaur remarked that if not for that over in particular, they were well and truly in with a chance to win the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge.

“I knew if I was going to play till the end we had a good chance, I had the confidence to win but Sophie bowled the 19th over well and that changed it for us,” a dejected Harmanpreet said after the game.

Harmanpreet won the toss earlier in the day and it all seemed to be falling into place, before Smriti Mandhana broke the shackles and drove the Trailblazers to 140, eventually two runs more than what the Supernovas managed in their chase.

“I think we bowled well in the first ten overs, but we didn't execute our plans in the last 10 overs. When the ball comes on to the bat, it is hard to get the set batsmen out," Harmanpreet remarked.

“I think we threw wickets away when we were set and that was the major problem today. Overall, I am really happy both the teams played well tonight.”

While Harmanpreet’s efforts went in vain, Indian teammate Mandhana’s strokeful 90 was crucial to the Trailblazers’ win.

“I felt 140 was enough, we thought we had 15 runs as bonus in the end. I have seen them do such stuff from the Indian dressing room but to see it from the opposition was not a lot of fun,” Mandhana, who’s knock won her the player-of-the-match award, said.

Momentarily however, Mandhana’s side was in danger of not being able to hold their nerve as Harmanpreet took on the experienced Jhulan Goswami in the final over. Off the last ball, the Supernovas needed 3, but managed only 1.

“We wanted Jhulan to bowl the yorker, but she wasn't able to execute that so Suzie (Bates) came in asked her to bowl wide of off stump. Our spinners were excellent and it will really help us in the next game as well.”
Harmanpreet Kaursmriti mandhanaSophie EcclestonesupernovastrailblazersWomen's T20 Challenge
First Published: May 6, 2019, 11:50 PM IST
