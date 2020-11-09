How to watch TRA vs SUP today's final of Women’s T20 Challenge online. Both the teams will be playing to lift the cup.

Watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

Trailblazers will be facing Supernovas in the final of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Supernovas won the last season of the Women’s T20 Challenge played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur by defeating Mithali Raj’s Velocity.

IPL 2020 | IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP

The two teams – Trailblazers and Supernovas – went head to head against each other on Saturday. In that game, defending champions Supernovas defeated the in-form Trailblazers by two runs. Besides winning the game, Supernovas edged out Velocity on the back of a better Net Run Rate (NRR) to enter the Women’s T20 Challenge final.

In the last clash between Trailblazers and Supernovas, Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol impressed cricket fans with their batting skills. At one point, it seemed that the game had tilted in favour of Supernovas, but the two batsmen put a strong fight. They stitched a partnership of 52 runs.

-Women’s T20 Challenge Final: How to watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online-

On the other hand, for Supernovas, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 30 plus runs. Apart from her, Chamari Athapaththu played an outstanding knock of 67 off 48 balls against. Radha Yadav and Shakera Selman also performed with the ball with both of them picking two wickets each.

Trailblazers will be looking to win their first Women’s T20 Challenge title, while Supernovas will be playing to lift the trophy for the third time. As the game is going to be interesting, cricket lovers can enjoy it on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Live-streaming of all the matches of Women’s T20 Challenge takes place on Disney+ Hotstar. Those who want to catch the live-action of the final between Trailblazers and Supernovas can do by subscribing to Disney+ Hotstar. There are two subscription plans – VIP and Premium. The VIP can be bought at Rs 399 for a year, while Premium is available at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Also Read: Twitter India, BCCI Join Hands to Launch 7 Custom Emojis

Reliance Jio users can also watch the final match through Jio TV. Actually, some selected recharge plans of Jio offer the subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. These plans are of Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598 and Rs 777.

By getting their number recharged with any of these available Jio plans, users can enjoy the final match between Trailblazers and Supernovas.

How to watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

Step 1: Go to PlayStore and search for Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV

Step 2: Download the app and install

Step 3: Register on the app

Step 4: Buy subscription or recharge with the prepaid plans

Step 5: Enjoy match on the app