-Women’s T20 Challenge Final: How to watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online

- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended189/3(20.0) RR 9.45
DEL
HYD172/8(20.0) RR 9.45
Delhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended134/7(20.0) RR 6.7
ZIM
PAK137/2(20.0) RR 6.7
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Women’s T20 Challenge Final: How to watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas Today's Match on Hotstar, JioTV Online
How to watch TRA vs SUP today's final of Women’s T20 Challenge online. Both the teams will be playing to lift the cup.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas Today's match on Hotstar, JioTV Online
Trailblazers will be facing Supernovas in the final of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Supernovas won the last season of the Women’s T20 Challenge played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur by defeating Mithali Raj’s Velocity.
The two teams – Trailblazers and Supernovas – went head to head against each other on Saturday. In that game, defending champions Supernovas defeated the in-form Trailblazers by two runs. Besides winning the game, Supernovas edged out Velocity on the back of a better Net Run Rate (NRR) to enter the Women’s T20 Challenge final.
In the last clash between Trailblazers and Supernovas, Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol impressed cricket fans with their batting skills. At one point, it seemed that the game had tilted in favour of Supernovas, but the two batsmen put a strong fight. They stitched a partnership of 52 runs.
On the other hand, for Supernovas, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 30 plus runs. Apart from her, Chamari Athapaththu played an outstanding knock of 67 off 48 balls against. Radha Yadav and Shakera Selman also performed with the ball with both of them picking two wickets each.
Trailblazers will be looking to win their first Women’s T20 Challenge title, while Supernovas will be playing to lift the trophy for the third time. As the game is going to be interesting, cricket lovers can enjoy it on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Live-streaming of all the matches of Women’s T20 Challenge takes place on Disney+ Hotstar. Those who want to catch the live-action of the final between Trailblazers and Supernovas can do by subscribing to Disney+ Hotstar. There are two subscription plans – VIP and Premium. The VIP can be bought at Rs 399 for a year, while Premium is available at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.
Reliance Jio users can also watch the final match through Jio TV. Actually, some selected recharge plans of Jio offer the subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. These plans are of Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598 and Rs 777.
By getting their number recharged with any of these available Jio plans, users can enjoy the final match between Trailblazers and Supernovas.
How to watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas on Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV
Step 1: Go to PlayStore and search for Disney+ Hotstar or Jio TV
Step 2: Download the app and install
Step 3: Register on the app
Step 4: Buy subscription or recharge with the prepaid plans
Step 5: Enjoy match on the app
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking