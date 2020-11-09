CRICKETNEXT

Women's T20 Challenge Final Live Score, TRA vs SUP Today's Match at Sharjah: Supernovas to Field First vs Trailblazers

Women's T20 Challenge Final Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Latest Updates Women's T20 Challenge Live Score: Trailblazers 6/0 in 1 over: A little breeze around in Sharjah, where there's been some rain over the past couple of days and it is certainly helping the bowlers with some movement off the air. Trailblazers are off to a decent start, they have already hit the first boundary of the night.

19:35 (IST)

Women's T20 Challenge Final Live Score: Trailblazers 6/0 in 1 over: A little breeze around in Sharjah, where there's been some rain over the past couple of days and it is certainly helping the bowlers with some movement off the air. Trailblazers are off to a decent start, they have already hit the first boundary of the night.

19:27 (IST)

Alright, the last time Deandra Dottin and Smriti Mandhana came out to bat together against the same opposition a couple of nights ago, they were off to an explosive start. They would be hoping for a similar outing tonight as well if the Trailblazers want to stop the Supernovas from winning three titles on the trot.

19:12 (IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain, Supernovas: We will bowl first. We wanted to chase in the last two games and today we got that opportunity. We felt it's not that easy to bat in the first innings and that's the reason behind the decision. No pressure. I told my players to just go and enjoy as we are not sure when we are gonna play next. We just want to keep playing. One change for us. Priya Punia is out and Pooja Vastrakar is in.

19:12 (IST)

Smriti Mandhana, Captain, Trailblazers: I would have batted first today and I'm happy losing the toss, it's important that we got what we want. Lot of takeaways from the other game, good to have runs on the board and see how the bowlers do in the chase. One change for us. Nuzhat Parween comes in place of Dayalan Hemalatha.

19:11 (IST)

The Playing XIs

Blog Image

19:03 (IST)

News from the middle is that Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and that means that Supernovas will bowl first. Smrithi Mandhana says she would have batted if she won the toss.

18:59 (IST)

For the defending champions, opener Chamari Athapattu (111 runs) has been in brilliant form. The Sri Lankan veteran is the top scorer for Supernovas this season. Against the Trailblazers, she played an aggressive innings (67 off 48-balls) to notch up the first fifty of the tournament.

18:57 (IST)

Supernovas, champions in 2018 and 2019, just about managed to ward off their rivals in a last-over thriller. The two-run victory enabled the Supernovas to enter the final, while knocking the Mithali-Raj led Velocity out of the competition.

18:50 (IST)

In the winners-take-all T20 final, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will have momentum behind them, having beaten Smriti Mandhana and company in the last round-robin game on Saturday.

18:46 (IST)

The momentum is with defending champions Supernovas as they eye a third straight Women's T20 Challenge title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final here on Monday.

Preview: Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur lavished praise on her bowlers for delivering under pressure as the two-time champions notched up a two-run win over Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge here.

Defending 146, Supernovas restricted Trailblazers to 144 for five to enter their third successive final of the competition.

"It was very close. Hats off to our bowlers, they soaked in the pressure and bowled to their fields," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation on Saturday.

"Every game you play, you want to win. With the start we got, we were looking at least 160 but we knew that the ball was turning and our spinners will come into play.

"Today there was not much dew. We will try our best and with this win the confidence is high."

Deepti Sharma (43 not out) and Harleen Deol (27 off 15 balls) took the chase deep but Trailblazers could only manage seven out of the 10 needed in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (2/30).

Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana hoped this defeat act as a wake-up call for her team ahead of the final.

"The girls took us really close. Would have loved to get past the line but it was a brilliant effort from Deepti and Harleen. There was quite a bit of dew around," she said.

"We were looking to win the match and didn't think about any other scenario, which team to play in the final etc.. Hopefully we will play well against them in the final.

"A good wake up call for the bowlers and the fielding unit after the first match. Hopefully we will come back stronger on Monday."

Chamari Athapaththu, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for her scintillating 67 off 48 balls, said as a senior player she knew she has to take the responsibility of giving the team a good start.

"I have to score runs as I am a senior player in this team. I know my responsibility and role in the team. I try and share my knowledge with the youngsters," she said.

"I want to improve the game all around the world and share whatever I know with the Indian girls and everyone. This was a must win game for us and I was little bit worried in the last 3-4 overs.

"Finally we won and that's good. We are a champion side and know how to win a game."

Radha Yadav, who defended 10 runs in the last over, said he just tried to bowl to the field.

"Wanted to keep it simple and was focusing to execute the plans. Just wanted to bowl according to the field and that's the plan," she said.

"I enjoy these situations and dream of playing in such situations and glad that I was able to help my team win."

Upcoming Matches