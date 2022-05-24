Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet Kaur Disappointed After Bizarre Mix-Up | WATCH

In the ongoing Women’s T20 Challenge, Supernovas Women locked horns with the Trailblazers on Monday at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team registered a 49-run triumph over the Trailblazers, outperforming them in all sectors. However, in the first innings – when Supernovas came out to bat – fans saw Harmanpreet loosing her cool. The cricketer got disappointed after a mix-up with Sophie Ecclestone, which costed Supernovas Harmanpreet’s wicket.

Supernovas got off to a desired start, but the Trailblazers made a superb comeback to dominate in the middle overs. Harmanpreet, who was playing at 37 off 29, tried to maximise the last few balls. She targeted to squeeze in every run possible but it fired back and led to her dismissal.

Sophie punched a back of a length delivery to the mid-wicket region, calling for two runs. By the time Sophie completed the first run, she felt that the second run was not on. Even though Sophie called early, Harmanpreet continued to sprint following which, both batters were left stranded at the same end.

Arundhati Reddy did not miss the chance, she picked up the ball and threw it at the right end, while Trailblazers’ wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh whipped off the bails, giving her team a massive breakthrough.

The dismissal of Harmanpreet slowed down the run flow in the final few deliveries, and the batter herself was quite frustrated with the mix up. Trailblazers’ Hayley Matthews gave away only three runs in the final over. She was also the wrecker-in-chief, returning with figures of 3/29 in her four overs. At the end of the first innings, Supernovas were able to post 163 runs on the scoreboard.

Talking about the second innings, the Trailblazers’ got off to a flying start as they were 48/1 in six overs. It appeared that the team will be able to chase down the total on a good batting pitch quite comfortably. But in no time the tables turned and soon after the opening pair was sent back to pavilion, Trailblazers’ batting line up collapsed. In their 20 overs, the team could accumulate only 114 runs at the cost of 9 wickets.

Pooja Vastrakar was given Player of the match award for her bowling figures – 4/12.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here