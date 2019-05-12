Women's T20 Challenge | Harmanpreet Stars in Supernovas' Thrilling Win Over Velocity in Final

Loading...
First, the Supernovas managed to restrict Velocity to just 121/6 after bowling first and managed to chase down the target with relative easy, led by their skipper Harmanpreet’s 37-ball 51.
Although the equation came down to the final ball, with one run needed for victory for the Supernovas, Radha Yadav pierced the gap through the covers to bring up the win. The triumph though was set up by the Supernova bowlers, led by New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu, who scalped 2/21.
Tahuhu got the Supernovas off to a perfect start by sending back Hayley Matthews for a duck and when Danielle Wyatt departed for a five-ball duck in the second over, Velocity had their back to the wall at 1 for 2.
Young Shafali Verma (11) hit the first four of the innings in the third over bowled by Tuhuhu who, however, had the last laugh by dismissing her off the next delivery with Anuja Patil taking the catch.
Velocity skipper Mithali Raj (12) and Veda Krishnamurthy (8) put on a 23-run partnership for the fourth wicket to stitch a recovery but both departed in quick succession to leave their team gasping at 37 for 5.
Wicketkeeper batter Sushma Varma (40 off 32 balls) and Amelia Kerr (36 off 38) gave some semblance of respectability to the total, putting on 71 runs for the sixth wicket before Poonam Yadav ended the stubborn stand in the 19th over of the innings.
Verma smashed three fours and a six in her knock to carry Velocity to 121.
The Supernovas chase was led by two young guns — Priya Punia (29 off 31 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (22 off 25 balls) but Velocity struck back by sending back the duo off successive deliveries.
Supernovas lost four wickets for 11 runs before skipper Harmanpreet joined bowling hero Tahuru. The skipper farmed most of the strike in the 51-run partnership for the sixth wicket in which the Kiwi batter scored just two runs.
Harmanpreet smashed three sixes and four fours in her knock but after her dismissal in the final over, Supernovas still needed seven runs to win off four balls. Radha Yadav came up with the goods, remaining unbeaten on 10 off four deliveries.
First Published: May 11, 2019, 11:13 PM IST