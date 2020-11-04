Women's T20 Challenge Live Score, SUP vs VEL Today's Match at Sharjah: Supernovas, Velocity Eye Win

18:44 (IST)
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 live score: Velocity will rely heavily on 16-year-old Indian sensation Shafali Verma who grabbed eyeballs by hitting most sixes (nine) in the World T20 and finished as the fifth highest run-scorer.
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 live score: The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with and also go up against stars from countries like England, South Africa, and the West Indies when the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge gets underway here on Wednesday.
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 live score: The opposition camp features Mithali, who will be keen to lead from the front and avenge their 2019 defeat when they lost by four wickets in a last over thriller.
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 live score: There will also be Jemimah Rodrigues to watch out for. The Mumbai cricketer was the top run-getter (123 runs at an average of 61.50) in their triumphant campaign last season. She was adjudged the 'Player of the Series'.
Women's T20 Challenge live score: She had a forgettable outing averaging a dismal 6.00 from five matches that cost India quite dearly in the tournament where they finished runners-up, after being bowled out for 99, chasing 185.
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 live score: India's T20 captain will look to return to her majestic form, overcoming a patchy show in the World T20 in Australia earlier this year.
Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Harmanpreet was in top form in the last edition scoring two half-centuries in three matches and in the final, her blisteriing 37-ball 51 sealed a second win for them.
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 live score: The Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have been invincible so far winning all the previous two editions. They will kickstart the tournament taking on Mithali Raj's Velocity in a repeat of last year's final eyeing a third title on the trot.
Women's T20 Challenge 2020 live score: The four-match tournament will have three teams -- defending champions Supernovas, last year's runners-up Velocity and Trailblazers -- competing against each other once before the summit clash on November 9. Cricketers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand will also participate.
Preview: Supernovas and Velocity captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj are excited that at last competitive cricket would be returning in the women's game with the T20 Challenge beginning on Wednesday despite the challenges and tough life they had encountered during the quarantine period and inside the bio-bubble.
Defending champions Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet, take on Mithali Raj's Velocity in the opening match in a repeat of last year's final, eyeing a third title on the trot.
Trailblazers is the third team in the four-match tournament, competing against each other once before the summit clash on November 9. Cricketers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand will also participate.
"It has been a long time we have not played cricket, but we are very excited, at least we are going to play some cricket which as professionals we would always like to do. We are looking forward to the tournament and hope to do well," Harmanpreet said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Mithali said quarantine period was tough and challenging as the players had to be confined in their rooms but the bio-bubble gave the players some space to interact with team-mates.
"Overall, it is something new and anything new is challenging. But if it is what is required to have matches, then as players we are ready to accept the new norm of quarantine period and the bio-bubble," she said.
Asked about playing matches with just one-day gap, she said, "If you give more space in your mind it weighs you down. It is a little bit of challenge because recovery time is less and next match is at 2pm. But it is important that we are having these games so that we have some game time.
"We want to play the best form of cricket and also everybody wants to play."
Asked about the inconveniences faced during quarantine period and in the bio-bubble, Harmanpreet said, "I am not thinking too much about that but sitting at home was painful, so it is better."
Mithali said she made some changes in her batting and would want to see whether it helps her or not for her future in one-day format.
She also said that after seeing the men's IPL, she understood that pitches have slowed down and dew play a massive part.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking