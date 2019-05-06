Women's T20 Challenge Live Score, Supernovas vs Trailblazers Match at Jaipur: Both Sides Eye Win in Opening Match

The other encouraging bit this year has been that the bar one game, all others have been given a prime-time slot, that of 7:30 pm. The matches will all be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur and with the entry free crowds are expected to come in by the numbers. The absence of the Australians - through no fault no their own - is notable but despite that the series could prove to be a pathway towards a bigger and better competition in the days to come.
Trailblazers vs Supernovas in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Monday (May 6) from 7:30 PM onwards. Trailblazers vs Supernovas live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.
The destructive talents of Harmanpreet Kaur, Chamari Athapaththu and Sophie Devine, all in one team! It’s almost unfair. Devine holds the record for the fastest fifty in women’s T20I cricket, Athapaththu has an ODI high score of 178, and Harmanpreet…well Harmanpreet is Harmanpreet. Also on show will be Jemimah Rodrigues and England’s Natalie Sciver. And pace bowlers Mansi Joshi and Arundhati Reddy will love sharing the new ball with Kiwi quick Lea Tahuhu, perhaps the fastest female bowler in the world.
There is no shortage of star power in the spin department either, with the two Yadav’s Poonam and Radha taking the lead. They are not related, but with Poonam being 2018’s best bowler in terms of wickets taken, Radha wouldn’t mind being mistaken for her sister.
Mandhana’s team will lean heavily on her and their overseas stars in the batting department. Suzie Bates, the leading run scorer in T20I cricket, will be joined by Mandhana’s Kia Super League teammate Stafanie Taylor, who brings all-round skills to the table. But besides the three, there are players who haven’t made a mark with the bat at the highest level, so it is an opportunity for the likes of Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol. Keep an eye also on Jasia Akhtar, who hails from Shopian in Jammu & Kashmir, and can hit the long ball.
Notably, Jhulan Goswami will lead the bowling attack, despite having retired from T20I cricket, and West Indies quick Shakera Selman will share the new ball. England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who won ICC Emerging Player of the Year last year, will add left arm spin to the mix.