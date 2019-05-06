Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Women's T20 Challenge Live Score, Supernovas vs Trailblazers Match at Jaipur: Athapaththu & Harmanpreet Look to Keep Chase Alive

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 6, 2019, 9:55 PM IST

Match 1, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 06 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Supernovas (decided to bowl)

Supernovas need 78 runs in 58 balls at 8.06 rpo

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

21:57(IST)

Strategic time out time. Supernovas need 79 foff 60. Not an easy task given they've lost Rodrigues. The pitch isn't easy for batting too. Athapaththu is well set and has to take charge. Nothing is impossible with Harmanpreet Kaur around. Two big hitters in the middle, so we're in for a good finish.

21:50(IST)

Wicket time. Rodrigues' knock ends with a run out. Shakera has seen three catches dropped off her bowling and now effects a run out herself. Charges in and hits the striker's stumps as Athapaththu and Rodrigues go for a quick single in vain. Big wicket, Supernovas 55 for 2 in 8 overs.

21:45(IST)

Yet another dropped catch! Stafanie Taylor drops one now. Shekera the unfortunate bowler again, Athapaththu the batter. She slogged it to deep mid-wicket, Taylor got under it but couldn't get low enough to hold on. A couple of balls later, another catch dropped! This time by the fielder running in from deep cover. Trailblazers have been poor on the field, could cost them the game.

21:39(IST)

DROPPED! Rodrigues gets a reprieve. She looks to loft Shakera Selman but can't clear mid on. Deepti Sharma messes up a catch, and they get two. Next ball, mid off lets one go through her legs and allows a boundary. Supernovas 42/1 in the Power Play.

21:34(IST)

Athapaththu gets into the act, pulling Deepti for a boundary. 34 for 1 in 5 overs.

21:31(IST)

Supernovas have got a decent start here. They're on 27 for 1 in four overs, thanks to Rodrigues' quick beginning. She's on 14 off 9 now. 

21:29(IST)

Yes, Rodrigues show indeed. Steps down the track and smashes a drive through cover. Ecclestone returns with an arm ball that hits the pads, but it's sliding down leg.

21:25(IST)

Beginning of a Jemimah Rodrigues show? Two consecutive boundaries off Jhulan Goswami there. One with a backfoot punch, with the help of a misfield by Deepti Sharma, followed by a whip over square leg. Supernovas 18 for 1 in the third over.

21:21(IST)

There's the first wicket. Priya Punia looks to cut left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and only manages a thick edge. Keeper Ravi Kalpana fumbles but holds on. Good catch in the end, Supernovas 7 for 1 in the second over.

21:13(IST)

Welcome back for the chase. Can Supernovas get 141? Chamari Athapaththu and Priya Punia with the bat. Jhulan Goswami with the ball.

21:02(IST)

WICKET: There though was a dismissal off the last ball as Hemalatha was runout trying to complete a quick two of the final delivery. That makes it three wickets in the final over for just 4 runs. Not the kind of ending Smriti Mandhana would have liked for her side. 

20:59(IST)

End of the innings. Fantastic over by Radha Yadav to finish things off. Supernovas need to chase 141 to win this match. The Trailblazers thanks to the brilliance of Smriti Mandhana who smashed 90 have posted a total of 140 here in Jaipur. 

20:56(IST)

WICKET: Radha Yadav is now on a hat-trick! She has sent Deepti Sharma back to the hut of the first ball by knocking over the stumps. Trailblazers are 137/4. 

20:54(IST)

WICKET: Mandhana looks to clear the ropes again but she is caught at long-on for 90. Radha Yadav gets the breakthrough with four balls to go in the innings. 

20:53(IST)

19 overs through for the Trailblazers and Mandhana has moved into the 90s after smashing a boundary of that Devine over. Devine began the over having conceded a boundary but picked up the wicket of Deol off the second ball. Mandhana then managed to make it a 10 run over after that which takes the score to 137/2. 

20:49(IST)

OUT: Finally a wicket for Supernovas as Devinie gets Harleen for 36. The batsman goes for a big one, but doesn't connect well. She gives a simple catch to Radha Yadav at long on. It's 130/2. 

20:47(IST)

SIX: This is excellent batting by Mandhana as she takes on Sciver this time and dispatches a full toss to the midwicket boundary for a big six. Trailblazers are cruising along nicely at the moment. And she ends the over with a four through covers. Mandhana is in 80s now. After 18 overs Trailblazers are 126/1. 

20:42(IST)

Radhav Yadav has come back for another over. But it's a quiet one till now as she doesn't give any width to Harleen and Mandhana to get a boundary. But on the last ball of the over Mandhana does manage to get a six over the bowler's head. After 17 overs it's 111/1. 

20:38(IST)

End of 16 overs, and Mandhana has taken charge of this innings. She is batting on 66 with Deol for company and is ensuring she finds the boundary at least once in each of the overs. 10 run over off Poonam Yadav there takes the score to 102/1. 

20:37(IST)

SIX! That's the first maximum of the game and no surprises that it has come off the bat of Smriti Mandhana. Massive shot over mid-off to bring the 100 for the side.

20:35(IST)

Not the kind of over the Supernovas would have wanted to see from Devine. She was taken for 11 runs. with Mandhana smashing her for two boundaries and bringing up her half-century in the process. She took a single off the last ball to keep strike for the next over. Score: 93/1 after 15 overs. Mandhana well and truly upping the ante in the hunt for boundaries. 

20:33(IST)

50! What a shot! Mandhana brings up her half-century by clobbering Devine's delivery back over her head for a four. Trailblazers need more of this now.

20:31(IST)

Good over despite that small injury scare for Patil as she concedes just five runs. Mandhana tried to take her on in the penultimate delivery and it dropped just short of the long-on fielder. She's moved onto 46 as Trailblazers move onto 82/1. 

20:27(IST)

Injury scare: Anuja Patil fields off her own bowling and seems to have hurt herself in the process. Powerful drive by Mandhana which dropped right in front of her hands, but she is fine and back to her bowling mark. 

20:25(IST)

Natalie Sciver comes into the attack for her third over and once again Mandhana has started the over off with a brilliant boundary over extra-cover. Just the two singles for her after that and one for Deol as they Sciver tightens it up. Mandhana is 8 runs away from her half-century with the score on 77/1 after 13 overs. 

20:20(IST)

Mandhana has started to open up and play her shots freely and joining her in the act is Deol as she takes swept Radha for a boundary off the last ball of the 12th over. The duo picked up two singles and a two before that in the over to take the score to 70/1. Trailblazers are finding the boundary a lot more comfortably now which will be a worry for the Supernovas. 

20:18(IST)

Lea Tahuhu's brought into the attack and Mandhana welcomes her to the crease with powerful shot over mid-wicket of the first ball for a boundary. Mandhana then took a couple of the next before playing out three dot balls. She smashed the last ball for a boundary to make it a 10 run over, which is fantastic from the batting team;s point. Score 62/1 after 11 overs. 

20:09(IST)

Trailblazers move over the 50 run mark in the 10th over. Mandhana once again getting the boundary by slicing that full toss away. She and Deol take another four singles off the over to make that an 8 run over and take the score to 52/1. Has not been the best bowling performance by the Supernovas in the last three or four overs. 

20:06(IST)

Both Mandhana and Deol have taken the attack to Poonam Yadav who has with an expensive over helped release pressure. Mandhana drove her inside out over extra cover to pick up the first boundary, before Deol smashed it over mid-wicket off the fifth ball. The duo picked up four singles along with that to make it a 12 run over. Score: 44/1 after 9 overs. 

20:02(IST)

Supernovas bring Sophie Devine into the attack now, and she starts off with a loosner which Deol can't get away, but can quickly rotate strike the next ball. Mandhana looks to take the attack to Devine too, but the duo have to settle for just the four runs of the over. Trailblazers would love another boundary or two at this point. Score: 32/1

LOAD MORE

Women's T20 Challenge Live Score, Supernovas vs Trailblazers Match at Jaipur: Athapaththu & Harmanpreet Look to Keep Chase Alive

Loading...
Follow all the live IPL 2019 action as Supernovas take on Trailblazers:OUT: The Supernovas lost two wickets within the first 8 overs of the chase with India's Jemimah Rodrigues getting run out just as the partnership was taking control. Chamari Athapaththu & Harmanpreet Kaur are at the crease currently.

Terming it a 'step ahead', Mithali Raj feels the Women's T20 Challenge will provide a platform to young cricketers to rub shoulders with the best in the business. Indian women's cricket team stars Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will captain the three sides -- Velocity, Supernovas and Trailblazers, respectively -- in the T20 Challenge that begins here on Monday. Trailblazers vs Supernovas in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Monday (May 6) from 7:30 PM onwards. Trailblazers vs Supernovas live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

The destructive talents of Harmanpreet Kaur, Chamari Athapaththu and Sophie Devine, all in one team! It’s almost unfair. Devine holds the record for the fastest fifty in women’s T20I cricket, Athapaththu has an ODI high score of 178, and Harmanpreet…well Harmanpreet is Harmanpreet. Also on show will be Jemimah Rodrigues and England’s Natalie Sciver. And pace bowlers Mansi Joshi and Arundhati Reddy will love sharing the new ball with Kiwi quick Lea Tahuhu, perhaps the fastest female bowler in the world. There is no shortage of star power in the spin department either, with the two Yadav’s Poonam and Radha taking the lead. They are not related, but with Poonam being 2018’s best bowler in terms of wickets taken, Radha wouldn’t mind being mistaken for her sister.

Mandhana’s team will lean heavily on her and their overseas stars in the batting department. Suzie Bates, the leading run scorer in T20I cricket, will be joined by Mandhana’s Kia Super League teammate Stafanie Taylor, who brings all-round skills to the table. But besides the three, there are players who haven’t made a mark with the bat at the highest level, so it is an opportunity for the likes of Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol. Keep an eye also on Jasia Akhtar, who hails from Shopian in Jammu & Kashmir, and can hit the long ball. Notably, Jhulan Goswami will lead the bowling attack, despite having retired from T20I cricket, and West Indies quick Shakera Selman will share the new ball. England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who won ICC Emerging Player of the Year last year, will add left arm spin to the mix.
cricket scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scoreSNOVA vs TBZERSNOVA vs TBZER Live ScoreSupernovas vs TrailblazersWomen's T20 ChallengeWomen’s T20 Challenge 2019

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...