Women's T20 Challenge Live Score, VEL vs TRA Today's Match at Sharjah: Velocity Look for Second Win

Women's T20 Challenge Velocity vs Trailblazers, Latest Updates

  • 13:46 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the second match in the Women's T20 Challenge 2020. Today Velocity take on Trailblazers. After registering a win against Supernovas, Velocity will be riding high on confidence. Follow all the latest scores on our blog. 

14:56 (IST)

14:50 (IST)

Chasing a target of 127, Velocity lost both their openers, Danielle Wyatt and Shafali Verma within the first three overs.  Skipper Mithali Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy then tried to repair the damage with a brief 21-run stand before Shashikala Siriwardene packed back the former in the ninth over.

14:43 (IST)

Trailblazers Possible Playing XI against Velocity: Smriti Mandhana (C), Nattakan Chantam, Dayalan Hemalatha or Richa Ghosh, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone.

14:43 (IST)

Velocity Possible Playing XI against Trailblazers: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Ala

14:43 (IST)

Both teams have a good presence of batting line-ups, bowling and all-rounder options to lean on. While Velocity, other than the bonafide Mithali Raj, also has Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy and Danielle Wyatt in the batting line-up, Jahanara Alam and Suné Luus provide good bowling support. The Trailblazers are not far behind and have some great names in their team’s line-up. They have Deandra Dotti, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami and last, but not the least, Smriti Mandhana who can clear boundaries with ease.

14:43 (IST)

Mithali Raj led Velocity started their campaign on a good note as they beat Supernovas which is led by Harmanpreet Kaur by five-wickets at the same venue on Wednesday. Whereas, Smriti Mandhana led Trailblazers’ will make their opening run in the Women’s T20 Challenge and will look to start their campaign on good note.

14:41 (IST)

Sune Luus's unbeaten 37 and Sushma Verma's 34 helped Velocity recover from a poor start and register a five-wicket win over Supernovas in the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, said captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday.

14:19 (IST)

"Playing after a long time, it's not easy, but if you keep winning only then can you survive in this tournament. We need to come back with a positive approach. Bit of dew in the end but it's part of the conditions. Felt we simply did not bowl well in the last couple of overs."

14:12 (IST)

"In the end in our last four batting overs, we didn't utilise well. Even a single per ball would've been good enough but we didn't get that," she said. Chasing the target, Velocity lost both their openers inside four overs as Ayabonga Khaka gave Supernovas the upper hand. Skipper Mithali Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy then tried to repair the damage with a brief 21-run stand. However, it was Sushma Verma and Sune Luus who got them near the victory before the former fell prey to Poonam Yadav. But, Luus continued and ensured Velocity crossed the line with a ball and five wickets to spare.

14:04 (IST)

After being asked to bat first, Supernovas could only manage to get 126 runs on the board as Ekta Bisht (3/22), New Zealand off-spinner Leigh Kasperek (2/23) and Bangladesh medium-pacer Jahanara Alam (2/27) joined forces to stiffle the Supernovas innings. The 47-run stand between Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka's Chamara Atapattu was the only notable partnership of the Supernovas' innings. Harmanpreet also said that her team failed to capitalise during their innings in the last five overs, thus putting up a below-par target.

13:54 (IST)

Supernovas did not bowl according to plan in the dying overs of the opening Women's T20 Challenge match against Velocity and lost by five wickets, said captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday. "To win games you need to keep bowling well. Whatever we thought, in the last couple of overs, we didn't bowl according to plan," said Harmanpreet after the match.

13:46 (IST)

 

REPORT: Sune Luus's unbeaten 37 and Sushma Verma's 34 handed Velocity a five-wicket win over Supernovas in the first match of the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday. Sushma and Luus were involved in a crucial 51-run stand. After asking Supernovas to bat, Velocity restricted them to 126/8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs and later finished at 129/5 wickets in 19.5 overs to come out victorious.

Chasing the target, Velocity lost Danielle Wyatt (0) early in the innings as Ayabonga Khaka (2/27) drew the first blood. Khaka struck again in the third over, accounting for the wicket of Shafali Verma (17). Skipper Mithali Raj (7) and Veda Krishnamurthy (29) tried to repair the damage with a brief 21-run stand before Shashikala Siriwardene (1/30) packed back the former in the ninth over. Twenty-seven runs later, Veda too, departed, leaving her side at 65/4 in 13 overs. Sushma and Luus then took control of the proceedings and took their side past the three-digit mark in 16.4 overs.

It seemed the pair would then steer their side home quite comfortably but Poonam Yadav (1/27) bought a twist in the game, sending back a well-settled Sushma in the 19th over with Velocity still 10 runs short of the target. A couple of boundaries in the final over by Luus ensured Velocity crossed the line with a ball and five wickets to spare. Earlier, Velocity restricted Supernovas at 126/8 in the allotted 20 overs. Put into bat, Supernovas rode opener Chamari Athapaththu and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's valiant 44 and 31 runs to post a fighting total on board. Apart from the duo, Shashikala Siriwardene and Priya Punia contributed with 18 and 11 runs. Veteran spinner Ekta Bisht starred for Velocity after returning with figures of 3/22 while Bangladesh pacer Jahanara Alam and New Zealand's Leigh Kasparek scalped two wickets each.

