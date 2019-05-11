Women's T20 Challenge Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Velocity vs Supernovas on Live TV & Online Today

Loading...
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas will be eyeing a repeat of performance of their final league stage match when they come up against Mithali Raj’s Velocity in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge in Jaipur on Saturday (May 11).
The two sides went through a dress rehearsal of sorts when they played each other on Thursday, in which young Jemimah Rodrigues stood tallest with a batting masterclass – enough to help her side register a 12-run win. The Supernovas, who lost their opening game against the Trailblazers, had to win against Velocity.
Velocity come into the summit clash on the back of an opening game win against the Trailblazers, apart from a defeat in their second outing.
Heading into the final, the edge definitely lies with the Supernovas who boast off players Harmanpreet, Jemimah, Natalie Sciver, Chamari Athapaththu and Sophie Devine.
The Supernovas began their campaign with a closely contested game against the Trailblazers where they fell short by just two runs, before bouncing back in style against Velocity. They will need their skipper Harmanpreet to come good in the final along with Jemimah. Among the bowlers, Radha and Poonam Yadav have been among the wickets and will be required to put their hands up again.
Velocity, on the other hand, must put behind them a terrible outing and hope the likes of Mithali, Danielle Wyatt, Ekta Bisht and Amelie Kerr will put their best foot forward in search of silverware.
Mithali’s side, who were poor in the field on Thursday, will look to improve on that as the captain mentioned post their last match.
Wyatt and Shafali Varma will hope to reproduce their form with the bat from their first game when they won by 3 wickets against the Trailblazers, while bowlers Bisht and Kerr are likely to be the ones in charge of getting them the breakthroughs.
Players to Watch Out For
Supernovas: Jemimah Rodrigues – The teenage sensation showed off her full repertoire shots with a match-winning half-century on Thursday, and is likely to pick up from where she left off. If she bats through the innings again, and with a little support Velocity aren’t going to have it easy.
Velocity: Danielle Wyatt - The England opener has been the best overseas batter in the competition so far, having scored 89 runs in the two games. The 28-year-old has the ability to clear the boundary with conviction and bat for long periods, as she has showcased already in both her knocks.
Full squads
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Lea Tahuhu, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine.
Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Komal Zanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy, Amelia Kerr, Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Matthews, Jahanara Alam.
First Published: May 11, 2019, 7:52 AM IST