Women’s T20 Challenge | Need to Work On Our Fielding and Come Back Stronger: Mandhana

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
Women's T20 Challenge | Need to Work On Our Fielding and Come Back Stronger: Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers suffered a three-wicket loss to Velocity in the second match of the Women’s T20 Challenge, and the skipper felt that her side’s fielding was not up to the mark while defending a low total of 112.

“Yesterday, I think it was because of the day-night match (that we didn’t field well) and the girls are not used to fielding under lights, but tonight we don’t have any reason,” Mandhana said in the post-match interview.

“I think we need to go back and work on that, field as many balls possible and come back stronger. There were not enough runs on the board, I guess 113 was a below par total. Fifteen or twenty runs more on that wicket would have been great. But I don’t think we can be fielding like this to defend 113.”

Dropped catches went on to hurt Trailblazers. Velocity were on the cusp of victory at 111/2 before they lost five wickets in the space of just two runs, but it was too little, too late for Trailblazers.

When asked whether the Trailblazers batting line-up was overly dependent on her, Mandhana said, “Had I not gotten out when I did, I would have taken the team through. But if I keep thinking that way, I don’t think it will help me or my team.

“My responsibility is to bat 20 overs for the team, and that’s what I’ll be looking to do so we qualify for the finals.”
First Published: May 8, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
