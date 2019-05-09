Women's T20 Challenge | Playing The On-drive Gives me Confidence: Jemimah

Loading...
“I think it was important for me to play throughout as I am batting pretty well. I look forward to the finals and would want to keep things simple,” Jemimah said in the post-match presentation.
One of the hallmarks of Jemimah’s brilliant knock was how she pierced the gaps and found the boundaries without having to resort to brute force.
“My coach had told me to time the ball well and not try to hit it too hard and I just looked to get a proper impact on the ball.”
“I think the confidence I get while playing the on-drive is something no other shot gives me,” the player of the match said.
The Supernovas however did not have the greatest start to the evening, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the team had Jemimah to thank.
“I think we didn't bat well in the first six overs but we still managed to score 140. Later on the bowlers did well,” Harmanpreet said.
“As long as everyone is performing it helps the confidence. We just wanted to win the game and now, we can come up with more plans at the final.”
Meanwhile, the experienced Mithali Raj remained unbeaten on 40 alongside India teammate Veda Krishnamurthy on 30 for Velocity. However they could not get over the line despite the duo’s 53-run partnership.
“We decided that if we get a good start early on, we will play for the win. But when you lose early wickets, it becomes tough as we knew that we didn't have the batting depth,” Mithali said.
“If Danny (Wyatt) batted deeper, we might have had a better chance.”
Mithali, who was one of those guilty of dropping a catch while the Supernovas were piling on the runs said, that they weren’t used to the floodlight and that did not help.
“It does get difficult under lights as the girls aren't used to it. They do practise but it takes time to get adjusted to.”
The two teams will once again come up against each other in the final on May 11 in Jaipur.
First Published: May 9, 2019, 11:35 PM IST