Women's T20 Challenge | Rodrigues Leaves Twitter Stunned as Supernovas Claim Victory

Having been asked to bat first, the first innings was dominated by the brilliance of Jemimah Rodrigues as her half-century helped her side post a competitive score.
Context for how good that innings was by the Indian youngster.
Jemimah Rodrigues: 77 off 48 balls
Others: 57 off 73 balls
Not a single batter other Jemimah could score at higher than 100 SR.#WomensT20Challenge
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 9, 2019
Jemimah - 77*(48)
Extras - 8
Others - 57(73)
Total domination by 19 year old Jemimah Rodrigues were other players find it difficult to score runs. #WIPL pic.twitter.com/pZL5iPkzQY
— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 9, 2019
This is Proper Show from Jemimah Rodrigues! There is a cover drive There is a straight drive There is a late cut There is sweep shot And the best part is every single shot is a proper cricketing shot! Different class!#WIPL — Sai Veer (@SaiVeer07) May 9, 2019
This girl is pure GOLD. ✨ Jemimah Rodrigues. 🙌🏻🔥🙌🏻 Picture Courtesy: @IPL #WomensT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/DKhx7p42KP — Ashish Pradhan (@AshishPradhanAP) May 9, 2019
Velocity did not get off to a great start, losing both Shefali Verma and Hayley Matthews early in the innings. Dani Wyatt’s blitz certainly helped the purple side, but it wasn’t enough to take them home. But Mithali Raj's 42 ensured that Velocity ended up with a superior net run rate than the Trailblazers to qualify for the finals.
Dani Wyatt is so good
— Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) May 9, 2019
Dani Wyatt is in a hurry for her dinner. She is flaying the ball to all parts. #WIPL #VELvSNO
— Anthony Morgan (@anthfieg1) May 9, 2019
Mithali Raj has ensured Velocity will qualify for the final. But given a win seems unlikely, Smriti Mandhana's team are out of reckoning. Danni Wyatt's dismissal, as it is turning out, was more damaging for Trailblazers than it was for Velocity. #WomensT20Challenge — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 9, 2019
Mithali diapatches it towards extra cover for a Boundary and with that Velocity have qualified for the finals even if they lose today. #SNOvVEL — ADITYA #MI 🏏💙 (@Aditya_k168) May 9, 2019
Mithali just wanted to qualify when you can easily win, Feel for Team Mandhana #SNOvVEL
— Bilal 🇮🇳 (@Ahmadbilal111) May 9, 2019
First Published: May 9, 2019, 11:12 PM IST