Women's T20 Challenge | Rodrigues Leaves Twitter Stunned as Supernovas Claim Victory

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 9, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
Another thrilling encounter played out in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as Supernovas managed to secure a 12-run win over Velocity to qualify for the final on Saturday.

Having been asked to bat first, the first innings was dominated by the brilliance of Jemimah Rodrigues as her half-century helped her side post a competitive score.






 



Velocity did not get off to a great start, losing both Shefali Verma and Hayley Matthews early in the innings. Dani Wyatt’s blitz certainly helped the purple side, but it wasn’t enough to take them home. But Mithali Raj's 42 ensured that Velocity ended up with a superior net run rate than the Trailblazers to qualify for the finals.



 





Jemimah RodriguesWomen’s T20 Challenge 2019
First Published: May 9, 2019, 11:12 PM IST
