Women's T20 Challenge: Sophie Ecclestone Takes Four as Velocity Blown Away for 47; Trailblazers Register Easy Victory

In a lopsided match in the Women's T20 Challenge, Trailblazers hammered a hapless Velocity by nine wickets. After opting to bat first, winners of the first encounter -- Velocity were blown away by the might of Sophie Ecclestone, who bagged 4-9, and was instrumental in bundling out them for just 47. It was an easy chase in the end for Trailblazers as they crossed the finish line with more than 12 overs to spare.

Deandra Dottin scored 29 from 28, whereas Richa Sharma also remained unbeaten on 13 from 10 balls. The only wicket to fall for them was of skipper Smriti Mandhana, who departed for 6.

Earlier in the day, Ecclestone's four wickets blew away Velocity for a paltry 47 runs in the second Women's T20 Challenge match. Velocity were 17/0 in the third over when Shafali Verma fell to Jhulan Goswami after which Ecclestone took over. Till then they were looking good, but then a spate of wickets ruined everything for them.

By the time the powerplay came to an end Velocity found themselves tottering at 22/5. Rajeshwari Gayakwad then took consecutive wickets in the ninth over to reduce the batting side to 27/7. There was a run out in the process as well, while Deepti Sharma too bagged a wicket. Ecclestone finished things off by dismissing Jahanara Alam off the first ball of the 16th over.

As far as the batting for Velocity is concerned, all the batsmen failed to put up a show. Shafali Verma top scored from them with 13, while spinner Leigh Kasperek scored 11 not out. Three players were out for nought.