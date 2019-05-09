Women’s T20 Challenge | Supernovas Face Velocity in Must-win Encounter

Loading...
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas lost their first match against the Trailblazers and will need to pick up a win against Velocity.
Velocity, who are being led by Mithali Raj, can make the final even if they lose this match thanks to their superior net run rate of +0.678.
A win for the Supernovas would see all three teams go level on points, meaning NRR will come into play. Their NRR currently sits at -0.100 whereas the Trailblazers are at -0.305.
Momentum is definitely on Velocity’s side as they registered a three-wicket victory over the Trailblazers on Wednesday to go top of the table.
Danielle Wyatt's 46 complemented the effort by her spinners Ekta Bisht (2/13) and Amelia Kerr (2/21) as the side put themselves in a good position to reach the final.
In contrast, the Supernovas emerged second best in a close encounter that saw skipper Harmanpreet nearly take them home only to be denied by a miss off the final ball.
Needing 19 runs off the final over, Harmanpreet slammed Jhulan Goswami for four fours in five balls to take the side within touching distance.
But with three needed off the last ball, Harmanpreet missed a wide back of a length delivery as the Trailblazers scraped through to a win. Chasing 140/5, Supernovas were restricted to 138/6.
Players to Watch Out For
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur – India’s captain in the shortest format of the game can hit the ball a long way and will be motivated to get her team over the finishing line this time around should the opportunity arise, especially since a loss will ensure they won’t reach the final.
Velocity: Danielle Wyatt - Wyatt enjoys quite the fan following in India thanks to her social media banter and unabashed love for Virat Kohli. She can smash big sixes regularly as well as bat for long periods, as she proved in the previous game.
Full squads
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Lea Tahuhu, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine.
Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Komal Zanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy, Amelia Kerr, Danielle Wyatt, Hayley Matthews, Jahanara Alam.
First Published: May 9, 2019, 11:01 AM IST