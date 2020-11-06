Women’s T20 Challenge: Supernovas vs Trailbalzers, Match 2 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Supernovas vs Trailbalzers Live Streaming Online

Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers registered a thumping victory over Mithali Raj-led Velocity as they were bowled to a miserable total of 49 runs

Supernovas vs Trailbalzers, Women’s T20 Challenge Match 3 | Supernovas will take on Trailblazers in the final league match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, November 7.

Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers registered a thumping victory over Mithali Raj led Velocity as they were bowled to a miserable total of 49 runs. Sophie Ecclestone picked four wickets in the match, Jhulan Goswami took two and Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked one wicket to end Velocity’s innings even before it could start. The Trailblazers chased the total under eight overs which gave them a big boost in their Net Run-Rate (NRR)

Defending champions Supernovas lost their first game against Velocity in a close match. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team lost the opening fixture as they were unable to defend of 127. Sushma Verma's 34 in 33 balls and Suue Luus’ unbeaten 37 off 21 deliveries helped Velocity chase down the target of 127 runs in a close match that was won in the final over.

Both the sides will be aiming to win this match and head to the final on November 9.

When will the Women’s T20 Challenge match between Supernovas and Velocity be played?

The match will be played on November 7.

Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge match between Supernovas and Velocity be played?

The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge match between Supernovas and Velocity begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s T20 Challenge match between Supernovas and Velocity?

All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge can be watched on Star Sports India channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the Women’s T20 Challenge Supernovas vs Trailbalzers match?

All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Supernovas Probable Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka

Trailblazers Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Nattakan Chantam, Dayalan Hemalatha/Richa Ghosh, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone.