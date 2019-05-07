Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Women's T20 Challenge, Supernovas vs Trailblazers Match at Jaipur Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 7, 2019, 7:16 AM IST

Match 1, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 06 May, 2019

Toss won by Supernovas (decided to bowl)

Trailblazers beat Supernovas by 2 runs

Man of the Match: Smriti Mandhana

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:00(IST)

That's it from the game tonight. Smriti, Mandhana and Jhulan finishing it off. A great start to the tournament, with more to come. For now, we have the men's IPL Qualifier 1 - MI v CSK - tomorrow. Join us for that!

22:58(IST)

Smriti Mandhana: As I said earlier, the wicket was slow. I felt 140 was enough. Our aim was to get 125, we got 15 bonus. I've seen Harman do this for India, seeing it as an opponent was annoying. But in the end the win matters. Suzie and I wanted sweeper out and fine leg in and bowl yorker. Jhulan was confident about bowling yorkers, so we went with the experience. But she couldn't execute it and Suzie asked her to keep cover back. The way the first innings went, our plan was to keep it slow. Sophie bowled well, it will help us in the next games also.

22:53(IST)

Mandhana first, Harmanpreet later. This was a superb advertisement for women's cricket and women's IPL. A thriller, a perfect start to the tournament. Time for presentations.

22:49(IST)

Ecclestone: Great game and start to the tournament. It's a great experience for me, the girls were great. Mandhana is a great captain. We dropped a few catches in this game but hopefully we sort that out in the next games. Probably more fielding practise in the next few days.

22:44(IST)

Harmanpreet: I knew if I played till the end I could win the game. Sophie bowled well in the 19th.over that changed the game. We bowled well but couldn't execute our plans in the last 10 overs. Smriti played really well. It happens in the T20 format. Our bowlers bowled well. We wanted a good game and both teams played really well, we want to do that in the next few games too.

22:44(IST)

Harmanpreet gave it her all there, although she couldn't connect the last ball. Jhulan kept it outside off with deep cover back, so Harmanpreet looked to go through the on side. Perhaps she should have stuck with hitting through the off side? Well, despite the finish, it was a stunning innings. A great advertisement for the game.

 

22:41(IST)

Jhulan wins the battle in the end! Trailblazer win a thriller. Harmanpreet misses one outside off. They try to steal a bye but the keeper runs out Tahuhu. Dramatic, dramatic finish. Harmanpreet deserved it all but she misses the finishing line by inches. What a game! Trailblazers win by 2 runs!

22:38(IST)

Harmanpreet you legend! This is a stunning assault. What calmness under pressure. Jhulan goes full, Harman gives herself room and carves it over extra cover. Just about misses the rope on the full and that's a four. What a finish this is!

22:36(IST)

Jhulan Goswami to Harmanpreet... this is turning out to be a superb last over duel. Two fours, followed by a dot ball, followed by a four. 7 off 2

22:33(IST)

What an over, Just two runs there, and the wicket of Devine. Supernovas need 19 off 6. Very very tough. Unless Harmanpreet can smash a couple of sixes.

22:31(IST)

A superb over this from Ecclestone. Two dots, followed by two singles... and now she has Devine lbw! The batter looked for a sweep but missed it. That's pretty plumb, but Devine is going for the review. Why not? Three reds, and she's gone. A good knock by Devine but not enough for Supernovas. Trailblazers well on top here.

22:29(IST)

Mandhana is not going to give any pace on the ball. Ecclestone to bowl the 19th. Left-arm spin, making it difficult for Harman and Devine.

22:26(IST)

What a time to bowl a full toss...Deepti errs, Devine smashes. Brute force takes the ball over deep mid wicket. 73 metres there. 10 runs from that over, the equation is now 21 off 12. 

22:23(IST)

Taylor should have got a wicket in that over, but ends up conceding nine runs. 31 off the last three now. Tense finish on the cards.

22:22(IST)

Drop catch again! Harmanpreet gets away. She comes down the track and hits Taylor in the air to long on but the fielder Hemalatha messes up a simple chance. Puts in a needless dive and the ball spills. How crucial will that be? Trailblazers have only themselves to blame if they lose this.

22:19(IST)

Harmanpreet smashes a boundary over mid wicket, but Deepti still concedes just six from the over. 40 off 24 now. Supernovas have two set batters in the middle and should fance their chances. This is set for an exciting finish.

22:15(IST)

Devine is taking control of the situation. A six over deep mid-wicket off Rajeshwari there. Waits for the ball on the backfoot and pulls it with all her might. Supernovas need 46 in 30 now. Can they?

22:13(IST)

Sophie Devine helps Supernovas' cause with a couple of boundaries. One with a cut past point, the next with a fine late touch that beats short third man. Selman the bowler. Supernovas need many more of those, though.

22:07(IST)

Natalie Sciver is gone. Harmanpreet needs support from the other end. Rajeshwari with the wicket once again. Sciver sweeps and connects well, but can't get it past square leg. Good catch there by Ecclestone and Supernovas are in trouble. Only their captain can save them.

22:05(IST)

Harmanpreet made a cautious start, but has decided enough is enough. She targets Harleen with a couple of boundaries, bringing the required run rate down.  The first one over extra cover, the second a sweep over square leg.

22:00(IST)

A catch is taken, finally! Athapaththu departs. She looks to loft left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad but cannot get it beyond long on where Harleen Deol takes a good catch. A simple catch actually, but given the way they've fielded tonight, they'll take that. Supernovas in trouble, up to Harmanpreet to take them home now.

21:57(IST)

Strategic time out time. Supernovas need 79 foff 60. Not an easy task given they've lost Rodrigues. The pitch isn't easy for batting too. Athapaththu is well set and has to take charge. Nothing is impossible with Harmanpreet Kaur around. Two big hitters in the middle, so we're in for a good finish.

21:50(IST)

Wicket time. Rodrigues' knock ends with a run out. Shakera has seen three catches dropped off her bowling and now effects a run out herself. Charges in and hits the striker's stumps as Athapaththu and Rodrigues go for a quick single in vain. Big wicket, Supernovas 55 for 2 in 8 overs.

21:45(IST)

Yet another dropped catch! Stafanie Taylor drops one now. Shekera the unfortunate bowler again, Athapaththu the batter. She slogged it to deep mid-wicket, Taylor got under it but couldn't get low enough to hold on. A couple of balls later, another catch dropped! This time by the fielder running in from deep cover. Trailblazers have been poor on the field, could cost them the game.

21:39(IST)

DROPPED! Rodrigues gets a reprieve. She looks to loft Shakera Selman but can't clear mid on. Deepti Sharma messes up a catch, and they get two. Next ball, mid off lets one go through her legs and allows a boundary. Supernovas 42/1 in the Power Play.

21:34(IST)

Athapaththu gets into the act, pulling Deepti for a boundary. 34 for 1 in 5 overs.

21:31(IST)

Supernovas have got a decent start here. They're on 27 for 1 in four overs, thanks to Rodrigues' quick beginning. She's on 14 off 9 now. 

21:29(IST)

Yes, Rodrigues show indeed. Steps down the track and smashes a drive through cover. Ecclestone returns with an arm ball that hits the pads, but it's sliding down leg.

21:25(IST)

Beginning of a Jemimah Rodrigues show? Two consecutive boundaries off Jhulan Goswami there. One with a backfoot punch, with the help of a misfield by Deepti Sharma, followed by a whip over square leg. Supernovas 18 for 1 in the third over.

21:21(IST)

There's the first wicket. Priya Punia looks to cut left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and only manages a thick edge. Keeper Ravi Kalpana fumbles but holds on. Good catch in the end, Supernovas 7 for 1 in the second over.

Harmanpreet plays a shot (IPLT20)

The destructive talents of Harmanpreet Kaur, Chamari Athapaththu and Sophie Devine, all in one team! It’s almost unfair. Devine holds the record for the fastest fifty in women’s T20I cricket, Athapaththu has an ODI high score of 178, and Harmanpreet…well Harmanpreet is Harmanpreet. Also on show will be Jemimah Rodrigues and England’s Natalie Sciver. And pace bowlers Mansi Joshi and Arundhati Reddy will love sharing the new ball with Kiwi quick Lea Tahuhu, perhaps the fastest female bowler in the world. There is no shortage of star power in the spin department either, with the two Yadav’s Poonam and Radha taking the lead. They are not related, but with Poonam being 2018’s best bowler in terms of wickets taken, Radha wouldn’t mind being mistaken for her sister.

Mandhana’s team will lean heavily on her and their overseas stars in the batting department. Suzie Bates, the leading run scorer in T20I cricket, will be joined by Mandhana’s Kia Super League teammate Stafanie Taylor, who brings all-round skills to the table. But besides the three, there are players who haven’t made a mark with the bat at the highest level, so it is an opportunity for the likes of Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol. Keep an eye also on Jasia Akhtar, who hails from Shopian in Jammu & Kashmir, and can hit the long ball. Notably, Jhulan Goswami will lead the bowling attack, despite having retired from T20I cricket, and West Indies quick Shakera Selman will share the new ball. England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who won ICC Emerging Player of the Year last year, will add left arm spin to the mix.
