Women's T20 Challenge, Supernovas vs Trailblazers Match at Jaipur Highlights: As it Happened

Smriti Mandhana: As I said earlier, the wicket was slow. I felt 140 was enough. Our aim was to get 125, we got 15 bonus. I've seen Harman do this for India, seeing it as an opponent was annoying. But in the end the win matters. Suzie and I wanted sweeper out and fine leg in and bowl yorker. Jhulan was confident about bowling yorkers, so we went with the experience. But she couldn't execute it and Suzie asked her to keep cover back. The way the first innings went, our plan was to keep it slow. Sophie bowled well, it will help us in the next games also.