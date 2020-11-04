Women’s T20 Challenge: Supernovas vs Velocity, Match 1 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Supernovas vs Velocity Live Streaming Online

Women’s T20 Challenge: Supernovas vs Velocity, Match 1 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check Supernovas vs Velocity match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Supernovas will take on Velocity on Wednesday in the first match of Women’s T20 Challenge at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium. The Supernovas vs Velocity game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

The two teams were the finalists in the last season of Women’s T20 Challenge. Supernovas lifted the trophy in the last two editions of the tournament. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team have players like Jemimah Rodrigues, who was adjudged the Player of the Series in the last season, Priya Punia and Ayushi Soni, an all-rounder. Supernovas bowling line-up is supported by the likes of Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayabonga Khaka and Shakera Selman.

On the other hand, Velocity’s batting line-up flaunts players like Shafali Varma, Sushma Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy and Danielle Wyatt. Presence of all-rounders like Shikha Pandey and Sune Luus makes the middle-order strong. Their bowling line-up is supported by Leigh Kasperek and Jahanara Alam.

When will the Women’s T20 Challenge Match 1 Supernovas vs Velocity be played?

The Women’s T20 Challenge match 1 between Supernovas and Velocity match will be played on November 4.

Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge Match 1 Supernovas vs Velocity be played?

The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge Match 1 Supernovas vs Velocity begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s T20 Challenge Match 1 Supernovas vs Velocity?

All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge can be watched on Star Sports India channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the Women’s T20 Challenge Supernovas vs Velocity match 1?

All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Supernovas Probable Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka

Velocity Probable Playing XI: Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam