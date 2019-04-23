Women’s T20 Challenge to Take Place During IPL Playoffs

Loading...
The tournament will comprise of the Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity – all of whom will play each other before the two teams with the most points contest the final.
The tournament will run from May 6-11 and all matches will take place at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.
The BCCI had experimented with an Exhibition Game that was played last year prior to the first play-off game of the IPL in Mumbai.
“The Women’s T20 will be made up of three teams playing four matches in Jaipur as standalone games during the 2019 IPL Playoff week,” BCCI said in a press release.
“The teams will comprise current and future stars of Indian cricket playing alongside a selection of the world’s best players. The combined strength of talent on display will showcase the quality of women’s cricket,” they added.
The matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.
First Published: April 23, 2019, 9:30 PM IST