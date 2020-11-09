- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunMatch Ended189/3(20.0) RR 9.45
Women’s T20 Challenge: Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Finals Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Trailblazers vs Supernovas Live Streaming Online
Supernovas will take on Trailblazers in the finals of the Women’s T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 9, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Finals live streaming, schedule: Supernovas will take on Trailblazers in the finals of the Women’s T20 Challenge at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Trailblazers vs Supernovas game will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Trailblazers vs Supernovas, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Finals live streaming, schedule: In the finals of the four-match tournament of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, the match will be played between the Trailblazers and Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST.
In the previous match which was the last league fixture between the two sides at Sharjah, Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas won the toss and chose to bat first. The defending champions got off to good start by Priya Punia and Chamari Athapaththu, however, it was Athapaththu’s brilliant 67runs off 48 deliveries that helped Supernovas to post a winning total of 146. Chasing the modest score, Smriti Mandhana’s team gave a good chase but slumped in the end and couldn’t score ten runs from the final over to secure a win and they lost by two runs.
Supernovas started the tournament with a loss to Mithali Raj led Velocity. In less than a day after securing a thrilling last-over win in the opening fixture against the Supernovas, Mithali’s team in the second match against the Trailblazers slumped to an all-time low score of 47 all out.
Even though Trailblazers lost Saturday's game to Supernovas, both the teams qualified for the finals on the virtue of Net run-rate (NNR). Trailblazers were the first to book their spot after trouncing Velocity under eight overs in the second match.
When will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Final match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas be played?
The match will be played on November 9.
Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Final match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas be played?
The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Final match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas begin?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm the Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s T20 Challenge match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas?
All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge can be watched on Star Sports India channels.
How do I watch live streaming of the Women’s T20 Challenge Trailblazers vs Supernovas match?
All matches of the Women’s T20 Challenge will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Supernovas Probable Playing XI: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka
Trailblazers Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Nattakan Chantam, Dayalan Hemalatha/Richa Ghosh, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone.
