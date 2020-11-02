Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Twitter India, BCCI Join Hands to Launch 7 Custom Emojis

Mithali Raj will be leading Velocity while Trailblazers and Supernovas will be led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively.

Ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge, Twitter India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have joined hands to launch seven new custom emojis for the tournament. Apart from emojis around the league, fans will get emojis for each team and the respective captains. Fans will be able to activate these emojis by tweeting with the following hashtags: #MithaliRaj or #Mithali, #Harmanpreet, or #Harman, #Smriti or #SM18, #WomensT20Challenge, #Velocity, #Supernovas, and #Trailblazers.

This is the first time that an Indian women's sports league has got its own Twitter emoji. In 2017, Mithali Raj became the first woman cricketer from India to get an emoji during the Women's Cricket World Cup.

Through these unique emojis, fans will be able to show instant support to their favourite teams and players on Twitter during the matches. Fans will also be able to follow and participate in live conversations.

"To enhance user experience this season, We have launched seven new custom emojis around the league, as well as for its teams and the respective captains," the platform said in a statement.

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4-9 in Sharjah and will be contested between three teams -- Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity.

All the matches will start from 7:30 PM IST except the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers as that will be played from 3:30 PM IST.

On October 11, the BCCI had announced the squads and schedule for the Women's T20 Challenge. Last year's finalist Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4.