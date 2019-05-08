Women's T20 Challenge | Twitter Reacts To Velocity's Three-Wicket Win Over Trailblazers

Image: Twitter

Loading...

FIVE wickets falling on 111 in the #WIPL game. Such a pity @SteelyDan66's commentary stint ended halfway through it. The world deserved to hear more of his 'knocked her over. NEL-SONNNN!' lines pic.twitter.com/rdPwAkJFsf — Srinath (@srinathsripath) May 8, 2019

Methinks this WIPL needs some Aussie talent to shore up the batting... — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) May 8, 2019

#SmritiMandhana's dismissal may affect the scoring rate, but it also presents an opportunity for India's second string batters to show their worth. And that's what this tournament is about. #WIPL — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) May 8, 2019

Just can't understand Taylor's approach. You've the power, utilise it. Just don't simply accumulate dots out there, it might affect the non striker big time. Hit out! #WIPL — tan(05) (@fast_hostile) May 8, 2019

Just like the men’s @IPL.. the #WIPL is creating opportunities for fringe/younger Indians to perform on main stage. A lot to like about



Harleen Deol #TrailblazersvVelocity — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 8, 2019

Harleen Deol will be a good Odi player, she has the game to build a partnership and it's important in Odi's. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) May 8, 2019

After a good bowling performance, #Velocity need just 113 runs to win off 120 balls (20 overs). #Trailblazers lost too many wickets in the last few overs. #WIPL #WomensT20Challenge #WomensIPL — Sahil Bhalla (@IMSahilBhalla) May 8, 2019

Shafali Verma is fifteen?? — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) May 8, 2019

15-yr-old Shafali Verma took some of the most established bowlers in women's cricket from around the world TO THE CLEANERS.



Shafali is only a glimpse into what a FULL-FLEDGED #WIPL can do to INDW's cricket.



Well done, #WomensT20Challenge

You've introduced this kid to the world — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) May 8, 2019

Everyone get to the TV to see the next star....Shafali Verma is only 15 years and can smash a cricket ball #TrailblazersvVelocity — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 8, 2019

Shafali Verma is just 15 YEARS OLD! How well is she hitting the cricket ball..

A player to look out for in the future!! #TrailblazersvVelocity #WomensT20Challenge — Jay Pandya (@jaypandya333) May 8, 2019

Even after less than two matches, the #WomensT20Challenge has proved it's value, with the opportunities for Shafali Verma and Harleen Deol.#WIPL — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) May 8, 2019

One expects a 15-year-old girl to be nervous but Shafali Verma showed no signs of it. Such a promising talent. #WIPL — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) May 8, 2019

I thought Velocity looked like the weakest batting lineup of the three squads on paper but they have produced the most complete batting effort so far. And Danni Wyatt just loves batting in India, doesn't she! #WomensT20Challenge — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 8, 2019

Love how @Danni_Wyatt has gone about this chase. 1) it’s been bloody good to watch 2) clean striking when most others have struggled and 3) its late here in and I really need some sleep! #TBLvVEL #WIPL #hasanyoneseenmithalirush — Frances Mackay (@FrankieMac71) May 8, 2019

@Danni_Wyatt is ❤️. A delight to watch. She can to everything as @sthalekar93 mentioned on air — Rajdeep Sharma (@Rajdeeps007) May 8, 2019

What is going on here? Velocity have lost 5 wickets at 111, needing just 2 more to win. 111/2 to 111/7 — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) May 8, 2019

Velocity losing wickets at breakneck speed. They've gone from 111/2 to 111/7 in chase of 113. Lol scenes! Great bowling by Deepti Sharma. #WIPL — Rishad D'souza (@RD_Wisden) May 8, 2019

Velocity have lost five wickets for no runs!!!!!!!!!!!! — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 8, 2019

First Published: May 8, 2019, 7:07 PM IST