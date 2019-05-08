Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
May 8, 2019
Women's T20 Challenge | Twitter Reacts To Velocity's Three-Wicket Win Over Trailblazers

Velocity made it tough for themselves in a modest chase of 112 but will happily take the three-wicket win over Trailblazers in Game 2 of the Womens T20 Challenge 2019.





Having opted to bowl first, Velocity bowlers did a good job to keep the Traiblazers to a moderate score of 112/6.









In reply, Velocity lost Mathews early but the 15-year-old Shafali Verma gave them a good start scoring 34(31).















Danielle Wyatt set it up for his side with a fine 46 before her dismissal triggered a collapse but they scrapped home with three wickets.














