Women's T20 Challenge | Velocity Survive Scare in Three-Wicket Win Over Trailblazers

Loading...
Danielle Wyatt's 46 complemented the effort by her spinners Ekta Bisht (2/13) and Amelia Kerr (2/21) to help Mithali Raj's team register points on the board.
Velocity won the toss and elected to field first. Trailblazers lost in-form Smriti Mandhana early as Shikha Pandey removed her in the third over for 10.
Suzie Bates and Harleen Deol then stitched together a 35-run partnership, with Bates taking charge. She hit two boundaries and one six before Ekta Bisht struck to send the opener back for 26. Bisht bowled beautifully on a slow track, deceiving the batters with her flight.
Teenager Amelia Kerr also picked two wickets, getting the better of Deol for 43 and Sharma for 16. Deol batted well but lacked any sort of support from the other end as spinners ruled the roost for Velocity.
Sharma's run a ball 16 helped Trailblazers struggle their way through to 112/6.
The chase didn't start well for Velocity as Hayley Matthews departed cheaply for 5. In walked Danielle Wyatt and took charge of the situation, building a 38-run partnership with Shafali Varma. Poor fielding from Trailblazers didn't help their cause.
Varma struck the ball well, hitting one six and five boundaries to provide some entertainment to the crowd. Deol eventually removed Varma for 34. Skipper Mithali Raj joined Wyatt and the two seemed to be cruising at one stage.
Velocity were 111/2 when Wyatt was dismissed by Rajeswari Gaykwad for 46. However, what followed after that can only be described as extraordinary.
Velocity lost five wickets without adding a single run. Veda Krishnamurthy was run out for a duck and then Sharma picked three wickets in one over without conceding a run. Raj was castled for 17. Shikha Pandey and Amelia Kerr also saw their stumps rattled as the dugout saw in utter shock. Sharma ended with figures of 4/14.
Ultimately, it was Pradhan who hit the winning runs as Velocity eventually crossed the finishing line.
Velocity will now face Supernovas on Thursday, in what will be a must-win match for Harmanpreet Kaur's team.
First Published: May 8, 2019, 6:56 PM IST