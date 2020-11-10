Women's T20 Challenge: Wanted to Give it Our All, Says Smriti Following Their Win Over Supernovas

Trailblazers defended a modest 118 with a brilliant bowling display to topple two-time champions Supernovas by 16 runs and win their maiden Women's T20 Challenge trophy on Monday.

Defending an under par total of 118 in the Women's T20 Challenge final, Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana motivated her players by telling them that the 20 overs of the final against Supernovas were the last of the tournament, so they should give it all.

"I just told the girls that these are the last 20 overs of the tournament. [And] because of the Covid situation we don't know when we'll come out next. So, we wanted to give it our all," Smriti said after she led her team from the front to beat defending champions Supernovas by 16 runs and claim their maiden trophy.

IPL 2020 | IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP

Mandhana was in full flow after Harmanpreet put the Trailblazers in to bat. However, her effort was the only bright spot for the Trailblazers in what turned out to be an ordinary batting effort after they were 71 for no loss in 11 overs.

"My wicket was crucial because this wicket was tough to bat on. The set batsman needed to bat on, 140 was quite achievable," said Smriti.

Runs dried up after the powerplay with the ball getting older and after Mandhana got stumped in the 15th over, it was all downhill for her team. Only 17 runs were added to the scoreboard.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Feels Great to Pick A Fifer, Says Radha Yadav After Scripting History

With the dew around, pitches have played better in the second half of the IPL but Supernovas found it tough from the word go on a slow surface.

"It was a hard wicket to bat on and we had quality spinners. 135 would have been ideal but nevertheless, 118 was good on this wicket," Smriti added.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Ahead of MI vs DC, A Look Back at Previous Indian Premier League Finals

Chasing Trailblazers' 118 for eight wickets in 20 overs, defending champions Supernovas managed just 102 for seven wickets in 20 overs.

"It wasn't that tough a total to chase but we just didn't get partnerships. We needed two good partnerships, but we didn't," said losing captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who played a crucial knock in last year's final failed to replicate her form this time and take her team past the finishing line. She indicated that her injury, sustained while fielding first, impacted her batting.

"It was really tough for me; while fielding only I got hurt but you have got to be there for the team. I tried my best but couldn't win it for the team," she said.