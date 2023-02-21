Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Indian To Play 150 T20Is

India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history during the side’s last group game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Monday, February 20. Harmanpreet became the first player in the world - male or female - to appear in 150 matches in T20Is during the match against Ireland Women at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

With 143 appearances in T20Is, New Zealand batter Suzie Bates is second behind Harmanpreet on this list. In men’s cricket, India captain Rohit Sharma stands at the top with 148 appearances for India since his T20I debut in 2007. Harmanpreet had equalled Rohit’s record in the T20 World Cup match against West Indies and surpassed him when she took the field against England last week.

Harmanpreet Kaur opened up about her accomplishment at the toss on Monday.

“It means a lot, I got an emotional message from my teammates. Thanks to BCCI and ICC, we are able to play so many games," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying at the toss.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co showed tremendous mental fortitude to fend off Ireland in their must-win match. Smriti Mandhana played a fine knock to propel India to a respectable 155 for six at the end of their innings. The southpaw smashed her best T20I score of 87 in windy conditions. Mandhana’s blistering knock was laced with nine 4s and three sixes.

Chasing 156 runs, Ireland were 54 for two from 8.2 overs, with Gaby Lewis 32 not out, when the match was abandoned due to rain. Ireland were five runs behind the DLS par-score of 59 when rain ended play. With three victories from four matches, India have now qualified for the knockouts along with England.

The Indian team is almost certain to play Australia, the best side of Group 1. Although England has a game against Pakistan left to play, they are likely to finish at the top of Group 2, irrespective of the result in that game because of their superior net run-rate. Fans would be hoping India to continue their fearless brand of cricket against their arch-rival Australia in the blockbuster semi-final.

