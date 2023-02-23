Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar Unlikely to Play Semifinal Against Australia - Report

Ahead of India’s Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia on Thursday, the Indian management is worried about the availability of two key players - skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Pooja Vastrakar.

As per reports, the duo is said to be down with illness and both Kaur and Vastrakar were reportedly admitted to a local hospital a day before the all-important semifinal fixture.

While they were discharged later in the evening, a final regarding their participation in the semifinal tie will be taken on Thursday afternoon.

As per a report in the Indian Express, Harmanpreet and Pooja are not the only players that remain doubtful, spinner Radha Yadav’s fitness also remains an area of concern for the management.

It comes as a huge blow for India, who will be going up against the mighty Australia, who have yet to lose a single match in the tournament so far.

If Harmanpreet fails to recover in time for the fixture, then vice-captain Smriti Mandhana may be seen leading the Indian side. She might be replaced by batter Harleen Deol in the playing XI, with India likely to miss Kaur’s experience in the knockout tie, that too against Meg Lanning’s side.

While the Indian skipper has failed to light up the tournament so far, having only scored 66 runs in four matches, she recently surpassed the 150 appearances mark in T20I matches, and her experience could be a key difference maker.

On the other hand, Vastrakar, who has only managed to take 2 wickets in the World Cup so far is a key weapon for India with the new ball.

In the tournament so far, Harmanpreet and Co have fielded three pacers and three spinners and if Vastrakar and Renuka both miss out on the semifinal then the entire bowling combination might have to be tweaked.

In such a case, Devika Vaidya will be the leading candidate to come into the playing XI, while left-arm medium pacer Anjali Sarvani could also be an option, alongside wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia who opened the innings alongside Shafali Verma against Pakistan in Mandhana’s absence.

India had lost the Commonwealth Games final against Australia last year, and the visitors also prevailed 4-1 in the five-match T20I series played in Mumbai.

