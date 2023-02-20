Women's T20 World Cup, India Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV, Online

Women’s T20 World Cup, India Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming: India Women will be hoping to score a place in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 when they will lock horns with Ireland Women on Monday. The Indian team is currently second in the points table with two wins to their name from three league games.

They started the tournament on a pleasant note with two back-to-back wins against Pakistan Women and West Indies Women. However, the team could not continue the momentum and ended up losing their most recent game to England Women by 11 runs. It will be a must-win game for India Women on Monday to reach the semi-finals.

Coming to Ireland Women, they failed to make an impact in the T20 Championship. The team is yet to score its first win as they lost their first three games. Ireland are already out of the playoff race and will be hoping to end the competition on a fine note by defeating India.

When will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match India Women (IN-W) vs Ireland Women (IR-W) start?

The game will be conducted on February 20, Monday.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match India Women (IN-W) vs Ireland Women (IR-W) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at St George’s Park in Gqebreha.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match India Women (IN-W) vs Ireland Women (IR-W) begin?

The match will begin at 06:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs Ireland Women (IR-W) match?

India Women vs Ireland Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Ireland Women (IR-W) match?

India Women vs Ireland Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IN-W vs IR-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match, India Women probable playing XI: S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, H Kaur(C), DB Sharma, Renuka Singh, RS Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, S Pandey, P Vastrakar

IN-W vs IR-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match, Ireland Women probable playing XI: GH Lewis, L Little, O Prendergast, Amy Hunter, AN Kelly, L Delany(C), L Paul, MV Waldron, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, EAJ Richardson

