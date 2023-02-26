Women's T20 World Cup: Marizanne Kapp Tears up During National Anthem Ahead of Final Versus Australia - Watch

The Women’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and South Africa was played on Sunday, February 26, and ahead of the summit clash, there was a moment that would melt any cricket fan’s heart.

South African pacer Marizanne Kapp was seen shedding a few tears as her nation’s national anthem was played before the final.

It’s the first time the South African women’s team have reached the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup, and thus, the outpour of emotions came as hardly a surprise.

ICC’s official Instagram handle on Sunday shared a clip of Kapp getting all teared up as the South African national anthem was played.

Follow live - AUS vs SA Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning Key For Australia Big Finish

They also accompanied the clip, which went viral in no time, with a bang-on caption!

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The host nation qualified for the summit clash after beating Heather Knight’s England by six wickets. Both South Africa and Australia were in Group A, which Meg Lanning’s side topped after having remained unbeaten throughout the 4 matches.

Sune Luus’s side finished second in their group behind Australia, with 4 points. Interestingly, New Zealand and Sri Lanka also had amassed 4 points, but the South African side had the best net run rate, thus allowing them to set up a clash with Group B leaders England.

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: This 42-Year-Old Sweet Shop in Indore Has a ‘Shahi’ Request for Virat Kohli

Talking about the final, Kapp led her side’s bowling attack as the host nation were asked to bowl first after Lanning won the toss and chose to bat.

Marizanne gave away 35 runs in her four-over spell but picked up two-crucial wickets, as she dismissed Alyssa Healy as well as Australian skipper Lanning.

Australia meanwhile scored 156/6 in their 20 overs, with Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 74-run knock helping the defending champs put up a fight-worthy total.

Get the latest Cricket News here