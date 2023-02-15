Women's T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Returns as West Indies Opt to Bat Against India

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthew won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the group stage match of Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands Cape Town. Smriti Mandhana, who hit the pay dirt on Monday in WPL Auction, returned to India’s XI after recovering from injury as she replaced Yastika Bhatia at the top. Mandhana was the first player to go under the hammer in WPL as Royal Challengers Bangalore signed her for a record price of Rs 3.4 crore.

The Women in Blue started their campaign on a high note with a 7-wicket crucial victory over arch-rivals Pakistan women.

Meanwhile, Devika Vaidya also got a place in the XI in place of Harleen Deol.

India recently beat West Indies twice in the tri-series prior to the T20 World Cup, which will give them a physiological advantage in Wednesday’s clash.

Meanwhile, Windies also started the T20 WC on a wrong note with a defeat against England women. While captain Matthews was confident ahead of India clash and suggested her team will play an attacking brand of cricket.

“We are gonna have a bat. Last game didn’t go too badly. We have one change. We had the tri-series. India are a strong side. We would look to get better of them by playing our brand of cricket," she added.

While India captain Harmanpreet Kaur feels that surface for Wednesday clash is a better one as compared to the Pakistan match.

“We wanted to bat today. Last game we chased. Today, the wicket is looking a little better compared to the last game. We wanted to bat first. Smriti and Devika are back. We know them. We played a couple of games before the tournament. Big day for all of us (when asked about the auction)," Harmanpreet said.

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams(w), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

