Women's T20 World Cup: Sneak Peak at What Happened During 2020 Showpiece Event

The Indian team had a near-perfect campaign in the last edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, held in Australia in 2020. India Women stormed their way into the playoffs, winning all the group stages match. However, a batting debacle in the finals against Australia denied the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side what could have been their first T20 World Cup title. As the new edition of the tournament kickstarts in South Africa on February 10, India Women will be eager to build a campaign that could get them past the last hurdle. Ten teams will lock horns in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 to clinch the prestigious title. Defending champions Australia, who have been the most dominant side in the history of the tournament so far, will walk as one of the strong contenders for the title this time, as well.

Australia hosted this tournament for the first time in 2020. The event began in thrilling fashion with the Indians defeating the hosts by 17 runs in Sydney. The Aussies, however, bounced back in fine fashion winning their next three group-stage games against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. Australia thus managed to reach the semi-final where they played against South Africa.

Meanwhile, India continued their fine form, facing England in the semi-final. The women in blue made it to their maiden final as the match was abandoned without a single ball being bowled. The rule books favoured the group toppers, in case of a washout coupled with the lack of a reserve day. It was a massive blow to the English side, as India hadn’t beaten them in five attempts in T20 World Cups till then.

This meant that the stage was all set for a massive showdown between the women in blue and the Southern Stars. Having defeated them earlier in the tournament, the Indians, sadly, could not recreate that feat in the final match.

Winning the toss in the finals, Australians elected to bat first. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney ensured that the hosts got off to a rocking start, scoring 75 and 78 runs respectively. It helped them post a total of 184 runs. The Indian batting order could not handle the pressure of a World Cup final. Deepti Sharma was the highest scorer for the Indians with 33 runs as the side was bundled up for just 99. The Meg Lanning-led side went on to inflict a convincing 85-run victory to lift the trophy in front of their excited home supporters.

