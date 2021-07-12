Women's T20I: Controversy Erupts After Heather Knight's Bizarre Run-out

Team India posted a resounding victory against England in the second T20I on Sunday, but the match was marred with a controversial run-out which changed the course of the match. The incident happened when skipper Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont were forging a partnership, and threatened to take the match away from the opposition.

ALSO READ - Women’s T20I: India Hold Nerve to Win Thriller, Level Series in Second Match

With just 44 needed from 42 balls, thing changed rather quickly for the hosts after the run out. Beaumont and Knight fell off successive deliveries. Meanwhile, Knight was run out at the non-striker’s end after the ball bounced from Deepti Sharma’s boot onto the stumps, with the bowler unintentionally blocking the batter’s path.

The decision went to the third umpire to check whether Knight had made it back to the crease, and also the kind of contact between Knight and Sharma. 2017 World Cup winner Alex Hartley said on On the Test Match Special radio coverage,"‘Is that not obstruction?’”

On the other hand, Mark Butcher from the broadcast team said, “The question is, has the bowler obstructed the batter from getting back in? It certainly wasn’t intentional, was it? In that case, Heather Knight’s out.”

The Law

Law 41.5, concerning obstruction of batters, states: It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball. It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not.

As far as the match is concerned, The spin duo of Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma scripted India’s dramatic comeback with tidy death over spells that helped the visitors level the series with an eight-run win over England in the second women’s T20 here on Sunday.

ALSO READ - R Ashwin Achieves Special Milestone in First Match for Surrey - Watch Video

England, who needed 33 runs off 30 balls with six wickets in hand, crumbled under the pressure generated by Indian spinners who were complemented well by their fielders.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here