Women's T20I: Danii Wyatt's Dominating 89 Crushes India; England Take Series 2-1

In her comeback series, swashbuckling batter Danii Wyatt smashed an unbeaten 89 from 56 balls to power England to an eight-wicket win over India, in the final T20I on Wednesday. This means that the hosts took the series 2-1, after having won the ODI series with the same margin. Chasing 154, England achieved the target with eight balls to spare. Nat Sciver too impressed with her all-round show where she returned with bowling figures of 1/16, and then scored 42.

Team India’s chances were once again affected due to the absence of a quality fast-bowler in the team, as once again spinners did bulk of the bowling and leaked runs. Radha Yadav gave away 37 runs in four overs, while Sneh Rana leaked 27 runs in three overs to make matters worse for the team. Wicket-taker Poonam Yadav too looked ineffective and returned with figures of 0/32.

After losing opener Tammy Beaumont early, England never really looked back and surprised the opposition with counter-attack. Wyatt and Sciver struck a partnership of 112 in quick time which never gave a chance to the Indians to recover.

Earlier in the day, it was a much improved batting performance by the Indian team as they went on to score 153, with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with 70 from 51 balls. Her innings included eight fours and two sixes. Her batting parter Shafali Verma suffered a rare failure and was out for naught in the first over of the match itself.

Harleen Deol, who had made headlines with her sensational catch recently, also failed to impress with the bat. She fell to Sophie Ecclestone for just 6. But it was a decent outing for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who had been struggling to find form during the one off Test and ODI series. She came up with 36 from 26 balls.

Towards the end of the innings, youngster Richa Ghosh too impressed with her stroke play and scored 20 from 13 balls, including four fours. As far as England bowling is concerned, Katherine Brunt accounted for two wickets, while best spinner in the world — Sophie Ecclestone impressed with figures of 3/35.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here