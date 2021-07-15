Women's T20I: Smriti Mandhana Scores Swift 70 from 51, Twitter Goes Gaga

Even though Team India lost the third T20I against England by eight wickets, opener Smriti Mandhana played an excellent knock of 70 from 51 balls, that took India to a score of 153. In the end that did not prove enough, as the opposition chased down the target in just 18.4 overs. Having said that, everyone appreciated the knock played by Mandhana, which had eight fours and two sixes.

Twitter too hailed the 24-year-old’s knock:

Dinesh Karthik, who is in England as part of the broadcast team, wrote, “Lovely knock by @mandhana_smriti today. Good effort and some entertaining cricket by the @BCCIWomen team throughout the summer in UK. They fought and tried hard every single game. Well done to the England team on winning both the white ball series."\

Smriti Mandhana ahead of the 3rd T20I: Definitely, Harry di coming back and hitting a few balls [in the 2nd T20I] - that's a very good thing for the Indian team. So, the win was really important and it puts us in a position to… draw the multi-format series.@ESPNcricinfo— Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) July 13, 2021

Most away 50+ scores by India women in T20Is:-7* - Smriti Mandhana6 - Mithali Raj4 - Jemimah RodriguesOverall only Stafanie Taylor (9 knocks) is equal or ahead of Smriti Mandhana.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 14, 2021

.@mandhana_smriti has to be the best timer of the cricket ball going around. #ENGWvINDW— Debayan Mukherjee (@Deb_spojourno) July 14, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, In her comeback series, swashbuckling batter Danii Wyatt smashed an unbeaten 89 from 56 balls to power England to an eight-wicket win over India, in the final T20I on Wednesday. This means that the hosts took the series 2-1, after having won the ODI series with the same margin. Chasing 154, England achieved the target with eight balls to spare. Nat Sciver too impressed with her all-round show where she returned with bowling figures of 1/16, and then scored 42.

