'Women's Team is Taking Such Giant Leaps..': Virat Kohli's Ecstatic Reaction as India Beat Pakistan

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli came up with a heartfelt tweet for the Indian women’s cricket team as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side secured a 7-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan to begin their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign on a winning note.

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a fifty while Richa Ghosh also added the finishing touches with her unbeaten 31-run knock as the pair of them helped India chase down the required 150-run target.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof smashed a half-century herself, while Ayesha Naseem also played a sublime 43* run inning, helping their side put a total of 149/4 after Maroof won the toss and chose to bat first.

In reply, Harmanpreet and Co chased down the required total with six balls to spare as they began their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a morale-boosting win.

Kohli meanwhile was all praises for the Indian team as he lauded the impact that the victory over Pakistan would have on all the young girls watching back home.

The 34-year-old took to social media and posted a picture of the Indian women’s team along with a heartfelt caption, applauding them for their efforts in taking women’s sport to new heights in the nation.

“What a win from our women’s team against Pakistan in a high-pressure game and a tough run chase," wrote Virat.

(2/2) The women’s team is taking such giant leaps ahead with every tournament we play and it’s going to inspire a whole generation of girls to take up the sport and take women’s cricket higher and higher. More power to all of you. God bless.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 12, 2023

He further added, “The women’s team is taking such giant leaps ahead with every tournament we play and it’s going to inspire a whole generation of girls to take up the sport and take women’s cricket higher and higher. More power to all of you. God bless."

Talking about the match, Pakistan lost some of their batsmen early but Maroof and Ayesha’s knocks inspired their side to a fightworthy total as they took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

Radha Yadav managed to pick up a couple of wickets, while Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma also chipped in with a dismissal each.

In reply, Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma began the chase well, adding 38 runs for the opening wickets before Bhatia departed. Harmanpreet herself could only score 16 runs but Jemimah led the way for her side, while Ghosh also smashed a few big hits to seal a memorable win.

In their next World Cup match, the Indian women’s cricket team are scheduled to take on West Indies on February 15, Wednesday.

