Women's World Cup 2022: Australia's Nicola Carey Accidentally Locks Herself in Toilet

Australian cricketer Nicola Carey accidentally locked herself in the toilet ahead of their warm-up match against West Indies. Carey is currently with the Australia women’s team, which is in New Zealand, where the ODI World Cup will start from March 4.

The warm-up match took place between Australia and West Indies on Sunday, February 27. Before this match, Nicola Carey got stuck in the toilet for around 20 minutes. Recalling the incident, Carey said that she was trapped in the cubicle and the situation was very precarious. However, she got out of this difficult situation and her teammates pulled her leg when she finally got out.

“I got to the ground and needed to use the facilities, so I took myself to the toilet, locked the door, and couldn’t get out,” Carey, 28, said in a video that was posted by Cricket Australia.

Nic Carey got stuck (literally) in a less than ideal spot during yesterday’s warm-up!Ash Gardner has the details from Christchurch 🥶🤣 pic.twitter.com/wi7XhdnHZu — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 28, 2022

Andrea Nelson, who is the head of this Cricket World Cup, said, “It was jammed, so I had to get Mills [the team manager] to round up some people to unlock the door and in the process, she handed me a butter knife.”

However, the tool didn’t prove to be useful, and Carey said that people laughed at her every time they figured out who was locked inside the toilet cubicle. Carey got out with the help of master key and then she joined her other teammates for the game against West Indies.

