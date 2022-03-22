Women's World Cup 2022: Mignon du Preez Pulls Off a Stunner to Dismiss AUS Opener Rachael Haynes- WATCH

Australia women and South Africa women locked horns on Tuesday in what was a battle of equals at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in Wellington. Both teams are yet to be defeated in the tournament, while whosoever wins the game will go on top of the points table with the most number of victories.

Meanwhile South Africa’s Mignon du Preez left the viewers amazed by pulling off a stunning catch to dismiss Australia opener Rachael Haynes. The incident happened in the 11th over of Australia’s chase of 272.

Chloe Tryon bowled a half-tracker and Haynes pulled it with perfect timing. It would have raced towards the boundary for four runs but Du Preez’s efforts spoiled the party for the Aussies. She ran towards her left and dived full length to take a stunner at mid-wicket.

Take a look:

That catch from Mignon Du Preez gave me surreal Orgasm 🔥#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/l0vounYsxG— ᴍᴀx ᵇʳᵘᵗᵘ (@NostalgicMallu) March 22, 2022

Earlier, South Africa women posted 271 for 5 following some terrific contributions made by opener Laura Wolvaardt, who played 90-run knock off 134 deliveries, and skipper Sun Luus (52). For Australia, Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Alana Kings scalped a wicket apiece.

On Monday morning, Australia women won the toss and opted to field.

“We’re going to have a bowl. It is a new wicket and we feel that it will play similarly. One change. We don’t feel like Annabel coming in weakens us at all, because we need to manage Darcie,” said Australia captain Meg Lanning at toss.

