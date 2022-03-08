Women’s World Cup: Pakistan Skipper Bismah Maroof Dedicates Half-century vs Australia to Daughter Fatima

Pakistan women’s skipper Bismah Maroof scored an unbeaten 78 off 122 balls against Australia Mount Maunganui in the 6th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 and dedicated the milestone to her baby, Fatima with cradle celebration towards the dressing room. This is Maroof’s only second game after childbirth. Maroof became the first Pakistan player to record a half-century against Australia at the World Cup. Buoyed by Maroof’s knock and 53 from Aliya Riaz, Pakistan managed to post 190/6 in their allotted 50 overs. Fatima Sana contributed 14 down the order while Omaima Sohail made 12. For Australia, legspinner Alana King claimed 2/24 in his nine overs while Megan Shutt, Ellyse Perry, Amanda-Jade Wellington and Nicola Carey picked one wicket apiece.

In their first game, Pakistan lost to India by 107 runs. Chasing 245 to win, they were bundled out for 137 runs. Maroof had managed 15 runs in that game before falling to Deepti Sharma. However, what transpired after the game won the internet over with Indian team members getting bowled over by the little Fatima.

Advertisement

India Women Win Against Pakistan But Bowled Over by Bismah Maroof’s Daughter - WATCH

Players of both teams showcased spirited performances on the field but once the game was over, they hung around together with the utmost respect for each other. The centre of attraction was Maroof’s daughter who won the hearts of the Indian cricketers. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana couldn’t resist themselves from having a playful movement with the little one.

As the video of the incident surfaced on social media, fans from both nations showered praises and called it the best example of spirit of the game. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and shared a picture in which Haramanpreet and others could be seen taking a selfie with Bismah and Fatima.

Little Fatima’s first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan #CWC22 @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/ut2lCrGL1H — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022

Check the video here:

Bismah Maroof’s legacy will go far beyond her achievements on the field. In a society that often tells women to make choices between career and family, she’s showing that you can have both! Such an inspiring person.pic.twitter.com/Vp7EB2iwKd— Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) March 6, 2022

Before the start of the game, the Pakistan skipper won the internet after her picture arriving at the stadium with her six-month-old in her arms went viral on social media. The netizens hailed Bismah for her dedication towards the game and family.

Cricket kit Bags packed Baby cradlePakistan captain Bismah Maroof ready to face India #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/1ntYZfCzPY — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022

Women’s World Cup: Pakistan Skipper Bismah Maroof Dedicates Half-century vs Australia to her baby Fatima

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here