Women's World Cup: 'Sometimes an Inch Costs Moments That Takes Decades to Achieve' - Virender Sehwag Reacts After No-Ball Costs India Semis Place

India women’s cricket team suffered a heartbreak defeat in their last group stage of ICC Women’s World Cup against South Africa to bow out of the tournament. In a thrilling contest, it was no-ball which cost India big time in the crucial contest. South Africa needed 7 runs from the final over and India skipper Mithali Raj decided to give the ball to her experienced spinner Deepti Sharma.

It was the fifth ball of the over when South Africa needed three runs off two balls, Deepti dismissed Mignon du Preez who holed out to long-on where Harmanpreet Kaur took a comfortable catch. The Indian players started enjoying the crucial wicket but suddenly the umpire asked De Preez to stay as she decided to check with the third-umpire for the no-ball. The replays showed Deepti overstepping by the tiniest of margins. Eventually, du Preez’s whip through mid-wicket broke the hearts of Indian fans as South Africa aced their highest successful chase in ODIs.

The Indian cricket fans were distraught with the result as they recalled the no-ball moments from the past which hurt India in the ICC events. Earlier, during the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Lendl Simmons on the ball and the latter went on to knock India out of the tournament. The no-ball saga also haunted India in the final of 2017 Champions Trophy when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Fakhar Zaman but it turned out to be a no-ball and the southpaw took full advantage of it by smashing a century, as a result, India lost the final to Pakistan.

After Sunday’s no-ball incident during the Women’s World Cup match, India batting great Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and expressed his views on the same as he shared a collage of images which depicted the incidents which cost India big time in ICC events due to no-ball.

“It wasn’t just the no ball which cost India the game today but sometimes an inch costs moments that takes decades to achieve and are possibly once in a lifetime achievement for many players. Disappointing end to India’s campaign #IndvSA #cwc22," Sehwag tweeted.

It wasn’t just the no ball which cost India the game today but sometimes an inch costs moments that takes decades to achieve and are possibly once in a lifetime achievement for many players. Disappointing end to India’s campaign #IndvSA #cwc22 pic.twitter.com/2DzerovJD1— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 27, 2022

Nothing hurts Indian cricket more than a no ball. 💔— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2022

The Indian cricket fans also expressed their disappointment on social media.

Bumrah’s no ball in CT17 didn’t have the impact as much as deepti’s did here.— arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 27, 2022

Indian Cricket team and the “No ball" in the important games a very painful story 💔 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/VvYppFcAz7— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 27, 2022

Feel for India. They played great cricket through out #CWC22 Their WC campaign ended in a dramatic way, they were almost over the line after getting Du Preez out when 3 runs were require on 2 (could’ve been 3 off 1) but that ends up as No Ball. Their faces says it all. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/1sGXTjS8Ep— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) March 27, 2022

The group stage of the Women’s ODI World Cup is over as Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies have sealed the spot for the semifinals.

