Weather Holds Key as England and South Africa Eye First Wins in St Lucia Double Header

England vs Bangladesh (Group A)
After the washout against Sri Lanka in the opener, England will be eager to get their World T20 underway against Bangladesh on Monday.
The 50-over World Cup winners were dealt an early blow before the start of the tournament with Katherine Brunt being ruled out of the tournament. The pacer experienced a flare-up of an existing back injury during a warm-up match against India, and Fran Wilson was called in as her replacement.
The Heather Knight-led side enjoys a formidable batting line-up with Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, and all-rounder Natalie Sciver – all capable of taking the game away from the opposition. The likes of Jenny Gunn, Anya Shrubsole and Danielle Hazell make up for an experienced bowling arsenal with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone also in the mix.
Their opposition, Bangladesh, did not have a great outing in their opening fixture against defending champions Windies. Their bowlers put in an impressive performance by restricting the hosts to just 106/8 but were let down by their batters as they were bundled out for 46. Seamer Jahanara Alam finished with 3/23 and was well-supported by leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed, who claimed a couple of wickets in the game.
If the batting department can produce a decent performance, they can hope for good things from the game despite England being the stronger side on paper.
Squads
England: Heather Knight (c), Tamsin Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Linsey Smith, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt
Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (c), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque, Khadija tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Lata Mondal, Sharmin Akhter
South Africa vs Sri Lanka (Group A)
Sri Lanka will be eager to boost their chances of making the semi-finals with a victory over South Africa in their second encounter of the Women’s World T20 on Monday. Chamari Athapaththu’s side will look to capitalize on the poor form shown by the Proteas batting lineup in the warm-up games prior to the tournament.
Dane van Niekerk’s side was below-par in their two warm-up games, scoring 72/9 in 15.1 overs against Pakistan and 79/9 against Australia in response to a 131-run target.
Despite their poor outing so far, the Proteas will be looking towards Lizelle Lee, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt and the captain to score big runs. While the bowling line-up of Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp and Tumi Sekhukhune will want to keep the Lankans in check.
Sri Lanka fared only slightly better than South Africa in the warm-ups, getting bowled out for 98 by New Zealand and 85 by Ireland in their two matches. While their bowling has been decent, it is the batters who have failed to deliver in the Caribbean so far. The onus will be on the top order and their all-rounders, mainly Shashikala Siriwardena and Nilakshi de Silva, to come good in the crucial clash.
Squads
South Africa: Dane Van Niekerk (c), Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Zintle Mali, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Robyn Searle, Tumi Sekhukhune, Saarah Smith, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Eshani Lokusooriya, Dilani Manodara, Yashoda Mendis, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodani, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Shashikala Siriwardena, Rebeka Vandort, Sripali Weearakkody
First Published: November 12, 2018, 5:20 PM IST