Wonder How Many Careers Have Been Lengthened Due Forced Break: Kevin Pietersen

While the Coronavirus pandemic might have brought the entire sporting world to a halt, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen believes that this "forced break" might help athletes pause and recharge, hence adding a few more months to their careers.
Since the global outbreak of novel coronavirus in March, sporting activities across the world came to a grinding halt. It was only recently that football action started in Germany while other leagues are also in the way of resuming in the coming days.
According to Pietersen, this forced break might have helped some athletes to work on their fitness, heal their niggles, take a mental break from all the pressure and once again start loving the sport to which they have dedicated their entire lives.
I wonder how many sportsmen/women have had their careers lengthened with this forced break? Little niggles healing. A mental break from pressure. Falling back in love with their sport. Would be interesting to find out?— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 25, 2020
In India, the nationwide lockdown has been in place since March 25 and is currently slated to end on May 31.
