Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Won't Force Players to Tour England, Says West Indies Captain Jason Holder

West Indies skipper Jason Holder says he will not force his team mates to travel to England for a three-test series delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters |May 19, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
Won't Force Players to Tour England, Says West Indies Captain Jason Holder

West Indies skipper Jason Holder says he will not force his team mates to travel to England for a three-test series delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Johnny Grave had said last week that the players would not be coerced to tour the UK, which has recorded over 243,600 cases and more than 34,000 deaths.

“Each player has to be comfortable in making the step,” Holder told the BBC.

“It’s been made clear if we are to hop on a plane and go over to England to play, it must be safe ... from my perspective, I won’t be forcing anyone to go anywhere.”

The UK government has said elite sport can return in June without spectators and the England and Wales Cricket Board is looking at hosting the West Indies series in July.

coronaviruscovid-19EnglandEngland vs West Indies 2020Jason HolderWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more