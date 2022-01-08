‘Won’t Say If He’d Played, India Would've Won’: Former Bowler on Virat Kohli’s Absence in 2nd Test

India’s loss in the Johannesburg Test has made the ongoing Test series more interesting and competitive. After a 113-run defeat, the South Africans bounced back and snatched away victory in Johannesburg to level the series 1-1. A lot has been talked about the ‘missing intensity’ in the absence of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper couldn’t make it due to an upper back spasm while KL Rahul led the side. However, former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels the other way round.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Nehra opined that Kohli’s presence would have affected the result of the match that much. However, he did mention that the team missed the Indian skipper’s batting skills.

ALSO READ | Danushka Gunathilaka Announces Retirement from Test Cricket

“When you talk about a player like Virat Kohli, there’s always a buzz, if the result doesn’t go your way, you do miss him. I feel India definitely missed Virat Kohli the batter. He always keeps up the intensity but I won’t say the team’s intensity was down. You could hear a few voices; Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah were constantly chirping. So, I won’t say that if Kohli had played this (Johannesburg) match, India would’ve won,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

The 42-year-old further recalled India’s victory in Adelaide in December 2020 when Kohli missed out on the game. Nehra said the visitors had won the game, courtesy of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s ton.

“If you look at the Adelaide Test (vs Australia), India were bowled out for 36 and Virat Kohli was there. Rahane scored a century in the next game and India won the game and also the series but Kohli wasn’t there,” he added.

With the series levelled at 1-1, India has another opportunity to script history in the Rainbow Nation.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here